Midwest Real Estate Data Joins Forces with Rockford Area REALTORS®

Association’s members can now join MRED’s expanding marketplace of 45,000+ real estate professionals; use new services

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Illinois, announced a partnership with Rockford Area REALTORS® (RAR) which allows their association’s members to have access to one of the nation’s largest MLSs.

The agreement allows RAR’s members the opportunity to use MRED’s connectMLS to access nearly two dozen products and services.

“We see offering MRED as a valuable additional MLS service to our current association’s MLS,” said Conor Brown CEO of Rockford Area REALTORS®. “Our members will be able to take advantage of increased marketing and analytics so they can continue to be successful.”

RAR becomes MRED’s 16th REALTOR® association partner. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the partnership allows RAR’s members to participate in MRED’s expansive market reach. In 2019, MRED’s connectMLS platform was used to facilitate more than $38 billion in real estate transactions.

MRED’s service comes complete with a full array of training options, ranging from webinars with veteran trainers, an award-winning Help Desk and a 24/7 virtual library which covers many of the MLS’ top training topics.

“We’re thrilled to officially bring MRED’s service to Rockford through this new agreement with RAR,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “We look forward to demonstrating to RAR’s members how MRED’s service can help their real estate business. There are over a dozen products included in an MRED subscription and we focus on providing best in class. Our MLS platform is fully mobile, includes access to a Private Listing Network and the listing data changes with the needs of the local market. We also provide the Remine public records and predictive analytics service, Cloud CMA, which allows subscribers to create engaging property reports for presentations, and MLS Grid, which enables easy control over data distribution.”

The partnership with RAR is the second such agreement announced in the past month. MRED is working with the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS® to provide MLS service to its members in Southern Illinois.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing much of Illinois and spanning southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 45,000 real estate professionals from over 7,300 offices. As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 10 years, including a number one ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About RAR

Rockford Area Realtors® (RAR) is the proactive force for real estate in the Rockford region, serving more than 1,000 Realtors and affiliate members in northern Illinois. RAR has been recognized for its high level of service for its members, impact on the communities it serves, and strong advocacy on behalf of the real estate industry.

Attachment

Jon Broadbooks Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 217-836-1958 jon@mredllc.com Conor Brown Rockford Area REALTORS® 815-395-6776 cbrown@rockfordarearealtors.org