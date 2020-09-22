Gordian Announces Agreement With Vizient to Deliver Innovative Construction Procurement and Strategic Facilities Management Services to Healthcare Providers

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today a contract with Vizient, the largest member-driven, healthcare performance improvement company in the country, to offer a range of first-class facilities solutions at enhanced savings to help providers focus on providing exceptional patient care. This agreement will offer Vizient members an innovative construction procurement system, facilities strategy and construction project execution services, including Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC), Assessment & Planning and Return on Physical Assets (ROPA) solutions.

This agreement provides Vizient members with a unique opportunity to procure construction services from Vizient supplier contracts through a streamlined, fixed-price procurement process. Gordian’s JOC solutions will enable Vizient members to get repair, maintenance, renovation and new construction projects completed through local, competitively-awarded Vizient supplier contracts that provide pricing transparency on all work performed. These value-based construction solutions are designed to help healthcare facilities control construction costs, reduce change orders and improve project cost transparency. Gordian solutions are proven to lower overall project costs, decrease pre-construction costs and provide higher-quality construction for healthcare providers.

“We are excited to enter this agreement with Vizient to provide efficient tools that streamline construction work to help the healthcare industry focus solely on providing optimal patient care,” said William Pollak, President at Gordian. “With our JOC program for healthcare under Vizient contract, our reliable data, software and expertise will help members achieve higher levels of construction productivity and increased cost control and transparency.”

Gordian’s Assessment & Planning service helps healthcare providers understand the condition of their facilities and go beyond the outputs of the traditional facility condition assessment (FCA). Gordian gathers and analyzes data, interviews stakeholders and places buildings into portfolios to help leaders understand needs, communicate the impact of investments and prioritize project selection.

With Gordian’s Return on Physical Assets (ROPA) solution, healthcare providers receive a data-driven view of their performance to help balance operational goals, strategic facilities management and deferred maintenance. The Gordian team works with healthcare providers nationwide to gather and analyze the right data to help inform critical business decisions and make smarter facilities investments.

“Gordian is proud to provide a range of strategic solutions to help healthcare providers define facilities investments and prioritize project selection. Together with Vizient, we are committed to helping provide safe and reliable healthcare facilities for our communities nationwide,” Pollak added.

Vizient members can access Gordian solutions by visiting www.gordian.com/vizient or by contacting our dedicated healthcare team at healthcare@gordian.com.

