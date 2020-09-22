PSD Announces Round 2 Awards for COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative

The Department of Public Service has issued $3,991,847 in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 1,651 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19. The Department awarded grants to ECFiber, Franklin Telephone, Wireless Partners, Charter (Spectrum), Tilson, and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom.

The Connectivity Initiative, which began in 2015, funds the expansion of broadband facilities in underserved towns. More than $4,000,000 in funding remains for the COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative, to be awarded in one more round. The awards were made through a competitive bidding process. For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the awards.