ADVA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE REMAINS CLOSED AFTER HURRICANE SALLY
Our Baldwin County Veterans Service office remains closed at this time due to power outages and debris cleanup from Hurricane Sally. The office is tentatively scheduled to reopen, Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
You just read:
ADVA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE REMAINS CLOSED AFTER HURRICANE SALLY
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.