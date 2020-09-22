Nuvei Corporation Announces Closing of US$833 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) announced today the successful closing of its initial public offering consisting of a treasury offering by the Company and a secondary offering by certain funds managed by Novacap Management Inc. (the “Selling Shareholders”) of an aggregate of 30,961,539 subordinate voting shares of the Company at a price of US$26 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$805 million, with the Company and the Selling Shareholders receiving gross proceeds of US$730 million and US$75 million, respectively. The treasury offering includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 4,038,462 additional subordinate voting shares.



The offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc., BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as joint active bookrunners, and Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc. and Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., as bookrunners, and National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., Cowen and Company, LLC, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C.

Concurrently with the closing of its initial public offering, the Company also closed a direct private placement of 1,094,132 additional subordinate voting shares to certain employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners outside Canada for aggregate gross proceeds of US$28.4 million.

Nuvei’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol “NVEI” and in U.S. dollars under the symbol “NVEI.U”.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods (assuming the successful completion of the Company’s acquisition of Coöperatieve Vereniging Smart2Pay Global Services U.A.) and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

Contact:

Investor Relations

NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations

Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com

