Electric Vehicles, E-Commerce Deliveries, & Diesel Innovations: CEO’s of UPS, dynaCERT, Workhorse Group, and Caterpillar Discuss Keeping The World Moving

The E-Commerce boom is placing increased focus on getting the goods delivered to consumers, quickly and efficiently. From long-haul freight, to last-mile delivery - electric vehicles to diesel cleantech innovation - Wall Street Reporter highlights CEO comments from latest earnings calls and investor conferences:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) CEO, Carol Tomé: “UPS: Keeping The World Moving & ‘Laser Focus’ on Shareholder Value”

“...UPS is a special company with a unique culture powered by more than 528,000 UPSers around the world. Through this time of global pandemic and social unrest, UPS is keeping the world moving...Consolidated revenue rose 13.4% from last year to $20.5 billion. Operating profit grew 7.4% from last year to $2.3 billion..

“..In our 113 year history, UPS has become a trusted global logistics leader. But what got us where we are today will not get us to where we need to go in the future. Our customers are changing, our competitors are changing and the rate of change is accelerating… As we evaluate new market realities, we will be making decisions faster based on data and analytics with an emphasis on optimizing our existing network and the investments we’ve made. We will have a laser focus on creating value for our shareowners, with the goal of increasing the rates of return on the capital we invest. It’s all about becoming better, not bigger…Innovation driven will be measured by the value we create for our shareowners. We will leverage our technology and portfolio of services to drive greater cash generation and higher returns on invested capital. Today, we are focused on increasing network efficiency, as well as more permanent actions to improve revenue quality, including pricing that reflects the value we create.”



dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) CEO Jim Payne: “Carbon Credit Billions”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) CEO Jim Payne updated investors on the company’s progress in commercializing it’s CleanTech solution for the world’s 1 billion+ diesel engines. DYFSF breakthrough technology dramatically reduces carbon emissions, reduces fuel costs, and improves engine performance for the world’s transportation markets. Massive upside lays in potentially billions of dollars in carbon credits - as recurring revenue. Validating this progress, DYFSF has attracted significant investment from institutions, including C$14 million from legendary investor Eric Sprott.



September 10 - dynaCERT will be equipping diesel powered vehicles in the City of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada with the company’s HydraGEN™ Technology to reduce Carbon Emissions and reduce fuel costs. As more cities turn to clean air and cost savings initiatives for the transport fleets, this represents a major opportunity for dynaCERT. In a September 10 LiveChat, dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne answered questions from Wall Street Reporter’s livestream investor audience, and was joined by Woodstock Ontario Mayor Trevor Birtch who explained why the city chose to deploy dynaCERT’s technology, and it’s expected benefits.

August 31 - DYFSF entered into agreement with Alltrucks GmbH to introduce and promote marketing, installation and servicing of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ product line through the established network of Alltrucks which is in 700 locations in 12 European countries. (Alltrucks is a joint venture of the leading automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF.)

August 20 - DYFSF announced signing a new Dealer Agreement with Sparta Group’s affiliate TruckSuite Canada Ltd. and received a purchase order for dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology products, the HG1 Units, suitable for long-haul trucks.



Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), CEO Duane Hughes: “E-Vehicles for Last Mile Delivery - Production Ramps Up”

“...We continue to add key personnel and critical areas including engineering and assembly positions. These additions have quickly provided us with new ideas and plans for improving our design for assembly. The goal of this design for assembly program is to considerably shortened timeframes to assemble a C Series vehicle and deliver our target vehicle production of 300 to 400 units later, with a vast majority coming in the fourth quarter...where we are well positioned to know that we have delivered not just a not just a truck, but a solid quality truck, to not just our important customer of UPS, but all of our important customers.”

“In July, we shipped our two C-1000 vehicles to Ryder to be used of their service centers in orange in Santa Fe, California. As part of the North America rollout Ryder will place the first group of Workhorse C-1000 vehicles through COOP, a peer-to-peer truck sharing platform, connecting fleet managers to businesses that are looking to rent vehicles...Ryder showcasing our trucks will lead to an increase in future orders...In July, eTrucks placed an initial order for 20 C-1000 vehicles. eTrucks is a buyer, reseller and financier of trucking solutions for small to medium sized delivery businesses or SMBs. The SMB fleet operator represents an opportunity for additional sales, and we're looking forward to growing our partnership with another Ohio-based organization to improve last-mile delivery for everyone.Pursuing sales agreements with resellers like eTrucks, allows Workhorse to expand our sales, our sales reach and take advantage of economies of scale that would otherwise be unavailable through individual transactions.”



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chairman & CEO, Jim Umpleby: “Intent on Emerging from COVID Crisis Even Stronger & Better Positioned for Profitable Growth”

“...Caterpillar is delivering products and services that enable our customers to provide critical infrastructure that is essential to support society during the pandemic...Our workforce is successfully navigating this uncertain environment by focusing on keeping period costs down, managing inefficiencies and continuing to meet customer needs. The execution of our strategy including the disciplines and management of structural costs during the last three years is also helping us weather the storm created by COVID-19….Our financial position is strong and we're confident in our ability to continue serving our global customers...Caterpillar ended the second quarter with $8.8 billion of enterprise cash and $18.5 billion of available liquidity sources...Caterpillar has paid a quarterly dividend every year since 1933 through a variety of challenging business conditions. We continue to expect our strong financial position to support our dividend.”

“...the challenges we've successfully navigated have only strengthened our result that we're pursuing the right strategy. That's why even in this environment we're investing in expanded offerings and services, all of which are key elements of our strategy. We have a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. We're ready for changes in market conditions either positive or negative. We fully intend to emerge from this crisis an even stronger company better positioned for long-term profitable growth.”



