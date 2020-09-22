Plasma Fractionation Market Is Expected to Reach $23.00 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Surge in geriatric population across the world, rise in the incidence of rare diseases, increase in use of immunoglobulins in medicine, and emergence of plasma collection centers in different countries drive the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. By product, the immunoglobulin segment held the major share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, Canada appeared as the largest revenue holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plasma fractionation market was estimated at $18.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $23.00 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Surge in geriatric population across the world, rise in the incidence of rare diseases, increase in use of immunoglobulins in medicine, and emergence of plasma collection centers in different countries drive the growth of the global Plasma Fractionation Market . On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products restrains the growth to certain extent. However, high growth potential in emerging economies is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the key players in the sector.

Covid-19 scenario-

Covid-19 has led to delays in planned surgeries across the globe. However, cases that call for immediate supply of required plasma proteins as therapeutic demand are not postponed though, giving the market a mixed effect.

However, regulations are now being eased off in most of the countries and the situation is gradually improving. With this drift on board, the market is projected to recoup its position soon.

The global plasma fractionation market is analyzed across product, sector, and country. By product, the immunoglobulin segment accounted for more than two-thirds of total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the albumin segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By sector, the private sector accounted for more than three-fifths of the global plasma fractionation market revenue in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. The same sector is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% till 2027.

Based on geography, Canada accounted for the major share, generating 0.03% of the global market. Simultaneously, Taiwan would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% by the end of 2027. The other provinces covered in the report include Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam, and Rest of the World.

The key market players analyzed in the global plasma fractionation market report include Baxter International Inc, CSL LTD., Bio Product Laboratory, Biotest, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Grifols SA, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, LaboratoireFranais Du FractionnementEt DesBiotechnologies, and Kedrion. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their bent in the industry.

