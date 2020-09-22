Untraceable’s Futurist, Canada’s Largest Blockchain Conference, Returns this November in an Entirely Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Untraceable’s flagship event, the Futurist Conference , will take place on November 11-12, 2020 in an entirely digital format, enabling participants to attend from the comfort of their homes. Long recognized for being Canada’s largest blockchain conference and for featuring a wide array of emerging technologies, Untraceable’s upcoming Futurist Conference is set to attract over 5000 delegates, ranging from startups, investors, developers, enterprise leaders and financial institutions who will showcase the latest trends set to revolutionize and disrupt the digital future, driving deal-making and bringing together some of the most innovative minds in blockchain technology to network and exchange ideas in a single virtual forum.



This year’s conference, the third annual iteration of the event, is set to feature over 200 world-class speakers, industry experts and thought-leaders, including Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable, Michael Casey, Chief Content Officer of Coindesk, Roger Ver, founder of Bitcoin.com, Bitcoin pioneer Charlie Shrem and Alexia Hefti, CEO of eGovern.

Notably, the Futurist Conference will also be featuring GAME Credits, who will be providing a limited edition digital non-fungible token (NFT) badge to all of the conference attendees, as well as Brave, who will be speaking and hosting a panel, as this year’s featured Gigabyte Sponsors.

“Futurist is Canada’s leading blockchain conference and GAME Credits is excited to be a lead sponsor of the conference. This year's conference will be highly innovative as we will be partnering to create a one-of-a-kind NFT for the conference attendees. I am excited to be a part of the incredible boom in the blockchain gaming space,” stated CEO of GAME Credits, Jason Cassidy.

In addition to its impressive line-up of speakers and industry luminaries, this year’s conference will play host to over 60 sessions, panels, workshops and roundtable events focusing on the latest developments within Blockchain technologies, Cannabis, Artificial Intelligence, and eSports among other topics.

“We are very proud to once again be hosting Untraceable’s main event, the Futurist Conference, this coming November. With technology and disruptive innovation gaining increased prominence this year, the Futurist Conference is set to be an unmissable occasion that will bring together some of the world’s brightest minds to discuss the innovations set to transform our collective future,” said Trecy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable.

This year’s event will also feature a unique virtual event-wide gaming experience, allowing conference attendees the opportunity to win free cryptocurrency and other prizes. Attendees will be able to participate in raffle draws, collect passcodes by listening to sessions and checking out virtual sponsor booths, and engage in an epic scavenger hunt to discover passcodes and prizes.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit http://ccw.fm/Futurist2020Registration . Free tickets are limited. Secure your spot right now.

About Untraceable

Untraceable is the first event marketing agency within the blockchain community in Canada. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the crypto community, Untraceable provides a full suite of event marketing and advisory services. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events and marketing campaigns by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation, and innovative tech solutions. Untraceable has organized hundreds of events from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada to the first Ethereum hackathon, ETHWaterloo, Polycon, and Canada’s largest blockchain event, Futurist Conference.

For more information on Untraceable, please visit https://www.untraceableinc.com .

