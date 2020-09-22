Farmasi North America Appoints Sinan Tuna as CEO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmasi announced today the appointment of Sinan Tuna as Chief Executive Officer North America effective immediately. The role will encompass leading operations in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Puerto Rico.



Founded in Istanbul more than 70 years ago, Farmasi has been a leader in beauty and direct selling for decades bringing trusted products to millions of consumers around the world. Farmasi has set the ambitious goal to become the world’s number one beauty direct selling brand and North America expansion is key to this strategy. Tuna will be responsible for driving growth and ensuring operational efficiencies.

Expressing his gratitude for this appointment by the Farmasi Board of Directors, Sinan Tuna shared, “We are rapidly growing and strengthening our brand. Out of all the counties in which we operate, we have achieved the fastest growth in the United States and with Farmasi's ability to innovate quickly, paired with expertise in manufacturing and production, we have a strong foundation for success. The launch of Farmasi in North America has exceeded our expectations and we plan to drive further growth by doubling the size of the business by the end of 2021. To help us achieve this goal and continue our expansion, we plan to launch Farmasi Mexico and Canada in Q1 2021. I am proud to represent Farmasi by taking on this key leadership position.”

“Sinan is an incredible global leader and we are confident in his abilities to achieve continued success for Farmasi and grow the North America business,” shared Hakan Ömer Tuna Chairman of the Board, Farmasi.

About Sinan Tuna

Sinan Tuna received his education in the UK at Regent’s University. In 2017, he worked at the world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner, in London as a Sales Manager. Tuna has gained expertise working in various departments at Farmasi where he has been a Board member since 2019. Sinan Tuna’s grandfather, the late Dr. Cevdet Tuna, was the founder of one of the Republic of Turkey's first pharmacies. Sinan continues his grandfather’s legacy as the third generation to lead the Farmasi business. In December 2019, Sinan was announced as the youngest member of the esteemed annual Fortune Turkey 40 Under 40 list. Stay up to date with the latest from Tuna via his social media.

About Farmasi

Farmasi is a leading global direct selling company with presence in 26 countries and operating with approximately 4 million Beauty Influencer entrepreneurs and 1500 employees. Farmasi is in the top 3 fastest growing direct sales companies in the world and has been named the fastest growing direct selling brand based in Europe.

