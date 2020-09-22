Global Hand Sanitizer Market Expected to Garner $14,521.7 million during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [120 pages] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global hand sanitizer market in a positive way. The reason attributing to the positive growth is the rising demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and public to prevent the infection of COVID-19. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

CORONAVIRUS Impact on Hand Sanitizer Market Report Highlights:

As per the previous report, the global hand sanitizer market was expected to garner a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period.

The real-time CAGR of the market is 24.2% according to a recent report.

The market was estimated to reach to $3,072.1 million in 2020 as per the pre-pandemic analysis.

The real-time market size, 2020, has reached a revenue of $3,181.1 million.

Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Market

The primary factor behind the growth of the global hand sanitizer market is obviously the increasing importance of personal hygiene and safety in medicals and public in view of increasing transmission of the highly infectious and fatal virus. This is the factor which has increased the demand of hand sanitizers.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth.

For example, in June 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a US-based multinational consumer goods corporation, has made an announcement to donate $10 million as well as to launch a new ‘safeguard sanitizer’, to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global hand sanitizer market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. New entrants and leading players are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years.

Top 10 Manufacturers of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. The Himalaya Drug Company. Procter and Gamble Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps GOJO Industries, Inc. Best Sanitizers, Inc. Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd Vi-Jon Unilever. Farouk Systems Inc.

The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments.

