Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,412 in the last 365 days.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Expected to Garner $14,521.7 million during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [120 pages] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global hand sanitizer market in a positive way. The reason attributing to the positive growth is the rising demand for hand sanitizers in hospitals and public to prevent the infection of COVID-19. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

CORONAVIRUS Impact on Hand Sanitizer Market Report Highlights:

  • As per the previous report, the global hand sanitizer market was expected to garner a CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period.
  • The real-time CAGR of the market is 24.2% according to a recent report.
  • The market was estimated to reach to $3,072.1 million in 2020 as per the pre-pandemic analysis.
  • The real-time market size, 2020, has reached a revenue of $3,181.1 million.

Request to Quick Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Sample Report.

Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Market

The primary factor behind the growth of the global hand sanitizer market is obviously the increasing importance of personal hygiene and safety in medicals and public in view of increasing transmission of the highly infectious and fatal virus. This is the factor which has increased the demand of hand sanitizers.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth.

For example, in June 2020, Procter & Gamble (P&G), a US-based multinational consumer goods corporation, has made an announcement to donate $10 million as well as to launch a new ‘safeguard sanitizer’, to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global hand sanitizer market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. New entrants and leading players are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years.

Download Sample Report to Reveal Regional Insights: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/355

Top 10 Manufacturers of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

  1. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
  2. The Himalaya Drug Company.
  3. Procter and Gamble
  4. Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps
  5. GOJO Industries, Inc.
  6. Best Sanitizers, Inc.
  7. Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co., Ltd
  8. Vi-Jon
  9. Unilever.
  10. Farouk Systems Inc.

The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments. - Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [75 pages]

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
Research Dive
30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)
Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
E-mail: support@researchdive.com
Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog:  https://www.researchdive.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Expected to Garner $14,521.7 million during the Forecast Period - Exclusive Report [120 pages] by Research Dive

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.