Muscle Maker Grill to Open Their Third Ghost Kitchen Location in Chicago’s Wabash Neighborhood

/EIN News/ -- Burleson, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has opened its third out of five ghost kitchen locations in Chicago. The location opened its doors on Friday September 18th and is located in the Wabash neighborhood of Chicago. Wabash is home to roughly 70,000 employees stemming from employers like JP Morgan Chase and Accenture. The neighborhood also supports many universities and medical centers giving this new ghost kitchen location the ability to reach over 50,000 students and faculty who are looking for healthy food delivered fast.



The remaining two locations in Chicago will be open by Thanksgiving and will give the company complete coverage throughout the entire city of Chicago. Muscle Maker Grill plans to open its first location with a new ghost kitchen partner, Reef Kitchens in Union City, NJ in a few weeks and will also roll out two additional ghost kitchens in Philadelphia in the next 60 days. Muscle Maker Grill already has brand recognition in Philadelphia as it has a traditional brick and mortar location in northern Philadelphia and two surrounding New Jersey area locations.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “In short order we will have all five ghost kitchen locations open in Chicago. The Wabash neighborhood location will complement our Superior location well given that they both will service a large population of students and workers. The Muscle Maker team is working non-stop to ensure we meet our opening goals in a timely fashion and to date we are doing a great job. A tremendous amount of planning has gone into our ghost kitchen initiative and we are excited to start earning revenue on each open location. Stay tuned to additional ghost kitchen location openings to be announced in the coming weeks ahead.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

