Ehave, Inc. Launches Premier Psychedelic Retreat Centers Partnership and MyLifeID Card Giveaway

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to offer access to two premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy which will act as booking site for the partner retreat centers. The retreats will be located in Jamaica www.mycomeditations.com and Amsterdam www.psychedelicinsights.com. Both of the premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats will be supervised by highly qualified medical professionals. The primary focus of the retreats will be to serve as a means of improving the mental health of individuals suffering from anxiety, OCD, treatment-resistant depression, addiction, and anxiety and depression related to terminal illness. Ehave's premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats are not to be confused with recreational drug use. The retreats are a controlled process guided by trained and licensed counselors using psychedelics as self-exploratory and therapeutic plant medicine. Ehave will be the booking partner and expects to list additional retreats for more consumer options.



Attendees at the premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats will be able to control their data through Ehave's Dashboard, which uses blockchain to license patient data. This will provide the patient with complete control of their data, as well as maximum security. The mental health community has very good evidence that psychedelics can generate an antidepressant response; however, more data is required to make decisions regarding how to augment the patient response with other forms of therapy. Ehave has worked diligently over the past five years to make its Ehave Dashboard the standard for assimilating this kind of data. Ehave is offering its Dashboard to retreats to keep track of the behavior of their patients, which could be the future of building new economic models for patient data.

Guests booked through Ehave will also be able to make their data portable through our partner, MyLifeID. MyLifeID is the creator of the Pocket Cloud 2.0, a 32GB credit card-sized USB storage drive designed to hold a person’s critical data, including, general health and medical history, as well as their mental health information. The Pocket Cloud that is a highly secure, encrypted portable USB Device designed to carry health and medical records. MyLifeID is also a licensed medical travel agency and will serve as the booking agent for our premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats. Since traveling to a foreign land for medical treatment or mental health issues cannot be treated like a vacation, our goal is to make the safety of our guests the main priority. Ehave is giving away 100 Pocket Cloud 2.0 cards to the first 100 people who sign up for premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats. More information is available at http://www.MycotopiaTherapy.com.

Mental health issues are expected to become more prevalent as the world hits the six-month mark for COVID-19 lockdown. Employee benefits provider Unum said in a recent press release that mental health is expected to be one of the biggest challenges faced by employers in the coming months.1 According to Unum's press release, more than half (58%) of employers saw an increase in the use of mental health benefits during the pandemic. Additionally, nine out of ten (87%) employers predict modified school schedules will be a challenge for employees. For individuals with existing mental health issues this could be a very serious situation. The premier psilocybin-guided wellness retreats booked by Ehave could offer a life changing way to pair therapy with drug treatment.

Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave, Inc. said, "The Ehave dashboard will provide longitudinal access between mental health and psychedelic treatment in patients. Using blockchain as our data warehouse to store, share, and license data, all participants have a chance to benefit from our platform.”

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave, Inc. said, “Many psychotherapists are using psychedelic drugs for some of the most difficult mental health issues. As psychedelics become more accepted in the mainstream, and draw more investors, more people are interested in finding out if they can become part of their therapy program.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “Individuals interested in higher doses under the supervision of qualified professionals are travelling to retreats held in countries such as Jamaica, Costa Rica, Peru and the Netherlands. We believe we are getting in on the ground floor of this incredible opportunity.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

About Mycotopia Therapy

Mycotopia Therapy focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company's website at https://www.mycotopiatherapy.com.

