Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Kannaway® and HempMeds® Honored as Stevie Award Winners in 2020 International Business Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiaries received four prestigious Stevie® Awards in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Notably, Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award for Executive of the Year - Food & Beverage.

The Company and its subsidiaries were also recognized for the following:

HempMeds®: Gold Stevie® Award for Consumer Products - Food & Beverage

Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder: Silver Stevie® Award for Maverick of the Year

Kannaway®: Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in International Expansion

“Having the opportunity to lead Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s talented team for over a decade has been an honor in itself and I am humbled to be chosen as a Gold Winner for Executive of the Year,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “I look forward to continuing to lead this Company of Firsts as we trailblaze even more innovation for the hemp-based CBD industry.”

Winners of The 17th Annual International Business Awards® were selected from more than 3,800 nominations submitted by organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

“Expanding access to CBD across the globe has taken great determination and extensive education efforts,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “I am honored and humbled to be recognized as a Maverick of the Year for pushing forward Kannaway’s international expansion.”

Details about The 17th Annual International Business Awards® and the list of 2020 Stevie® winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/iba.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

