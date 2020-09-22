Oxford Immunotec Joins Forces with Public Health England (PHE) in a Large Clinical Trial Utilizing T-SPOT® Discovery™ SARS-CoV-2 Test

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has entered into an extensive research collaboration with Public Health England (PHE), an executive agency of the UK’s Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC). As part of this, PHE has launched the ‘Evaluating Detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using home test kits’ study (EDSAB-HOME), a cohort study of high risk (healthcare workers) and lower risk populations to provide rapid validation of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”) testing kits. With this collaboration, the Company will be contributing its T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 testing kits for use in the trial.



The T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test is unique within the trial as it is the only test that uses the T cell response rather than antibody-mediated immunity to investigate previous exposure to the virus.

Limitations have been reported with the measurement of antibody-mediated immunity, including that: 1) Antibodies may not be present after infection1, 2) Where antibodies are present they may not persist over time2, and 3) There is currently no direct evidence that people who do have detectable antibodies are protected from a second infection3. Measuring T cells in conjunction with other tests may overcome some of these issues.

The T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test will be used to generate data to help understand:

How widely T cells are produced in confirmed infected patients

Whether T cells are able to be detected in infected patients who are serology negative

The strength of the T cell response against SARS-CoV-2 both with and without a concomitant antibody response

The breadth of, and potentially the longevity of, the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec said, “We are very pleased to be partnering with PHE, and to be contributing to the UK’s efforts to find the best testing protocols to fight COVID-19. We have been able to employ our expertise in immunology and particularly the T cell response to add value to these efforts. We believe a successful EDSAB-HOME trial will yield important information about our test, to further our knowledge of how it works and help us to develop the test further.”

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT®.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease.

The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

About T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2

Oxford Immunotec has been developing and strengthening its expertise in T cell measurement for over 15 years since the introduction of its T-SPOT technology in the field of TB diagnostics. In that time we have taken the classic ELISPOT technique and developed it into the world leading proprietary T-SPOT technology platform we now use to measure T cell immune responses, improving performance, standardising results, and streamlining the workflow. This high performance is ensured by our regularly audited manufacturing facility operating to our rigorous quality management system. The T-SPOT.TB test, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test using the T-SPOT technology platform, has been granted regulatory approval for clinical diagnostic use in over 50 countries, including US, EU, Japan and China.

The research use-only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay uses this same T-SPOT technology to allow SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells to be detected and enumerated. The optimized antigen mix used in the test is based on SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins, with sequences of high homology to other coronaviruses removed. This allows the maximum breadth of the immune response to be measured, while minimizing cross reactivity. Oxford Immunotec’s single antigen-per-well approach also allows specific information about the immune response to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens to be gathered in parallel.

T-SPOT technology can be automated using the T-Cell Select™ reagent kit to accommodate variations in scale - automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings. The T-Cell Select reagent kit also enables sample stability of 54 hours to be achieved, significantly simplifying sample logistics.

About the EDSAB-HOME trial

The EDSAB-HOME trial is designed to address uncertainties around delivery of community based mass antibody testing for previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to allow rapid program development. The trial will evaluate the “first purchase” home test kits (HTKs) which the national program will be using, while providing a route to rapid validation & verification of alternatives which may be available later in 2020, including validation of industry enzyme immunoassay kits. The aim of the mass testing program will be to provide information to individuals as to whether they have been previously exposed to the virus. The first phase of the program has recruited over 3000 individuals from high risk (healthcare workers) and lower risk groups.

