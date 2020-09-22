Viking Cold Solutions Announces Launch of Xcel Energy’s Custom Thermal Storage Incentive Program

Utility Program Funds Up to 90% of Energy-Saving Technology Upgrades for Frozen Food Producers and Cold Storage Warehouse Operators in Colorado and Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking Cold Solutions, the leading thermal energy storage technology provider for the low-temperature cold storage and frozen food industries, announces the inclusion of its award-winning energy storage technology in Xcel Energy’s new Custom Thermal Storage Incentive Program, part of their Custom Efficiency programs in Colorado and Minnesota.



As an industry leader in delivering clean energy solutions, Xcel Energy is currently offering significant funding for energy-saving technology upgrades, such as Viking Cold’s Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems, which safely reduce demand and add temperature resiliency and efficiency to low-temperature facilities with large energy needs.

The majority of the TES system and installation costs will be funded by Xcel Energy’s Custom Thermal Storage Incentive Program and the remainder can be paid for out of the energy savings. By working with the utility to deploy innovative technology that addresses grid challenges and reduces emissions, owners of cold storage and frozen food facilities can save up to 25% or more on their monthly energy costs.

“Xcel Energy’s support of Viking Cold technology is further confirmation that TES creates value for both the utility as well as frozen food and cold storage customers. The utilities are incentivizing customers to upgrade their facilities with the latest efficiency and sustainability technology, such as TES, to provide safe, long-duration demand reduction. This helps customers in Colorado and Minnesota achieve their financial and sustainability goals,” said Collin Coker, Viking Cold’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Viking Cold works directly with Xcel Energy representatives to assist customers through the program application process to maximize incentives, install the TES technology, and optimize the facility’s operation and energy use.

To learn more about how to save money while reducing your environmental impact and to initiate the application process, go to vikingcold.com/xcel.

In addition to Xcel Energy, Viking Cold Solutions is proud to collaborate on demand management and efficiency programs in partnership with other prominent U.S. utilities shaping a clean energy future, including Eversource Energy, National Grid, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Southern California Edison Co., San Diego Gas & Electric Co., and many more.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com.

About Viking Cold Solutions

Viking Cold Solutions is the leading long-duration thermal energy storage technology provider to the energy-intensive frozen/low-temperature cold storage and frozen food industries. Viking Cold delivers cost-effective and flexible energy management services that protect food and help reduce environmental impact. Its patented Thermal Energy Storage system with phase change material (PCM) and intelligent controls reduces cold storage energy costs up to 25 percent or more, while sustainably improving temperature stability and optimizing refrigeration operations. Viking Cold Solutions’ TES systems have been measured, verified, and incentivized by energy utilities across the U.S. and are currently in use around the world providing energy management and efficiency to utilities, grocery stores, low-temperature warehouses, and restaurants.

For additional information, please visit vikingcold.com.

Viking Cold Colorado Contact:

Adam Valmoro

Regional Director

avalmoro@vikingcold.com

+1 949.375.3551 (m)

Viking Cold Minnesota Contact:

Brad North

Regional Director

bnorth@vikingcold.com

+1 302.383.0138 (m)

Press Contact:

Damon Vance

Marketing Director

dvance@vikingcold.com

+1 832.899.4771