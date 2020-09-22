Applied Systems Announces Latest Innovation across Digital Agency Portfolio

New and enhanced capabilities of leading Applied technologies to further drive business value and productivity via the independent agency channel

Applied Systems® today announced innovative updates across its Digital Agency™ and Brokerage portfolio at Applied Net 2020. The latest advancements enable agencies and brokerages to expand automation across more roles in their businesses; create simpler and more connected interactions with customers – from application to policy binding, to servicing and back to renewals; increase collaboration and data exchange with insurers; gain intelligence from data-driven insights to improve business performance and create higher-value business transactions.

“Whether agents and brokers are just getting started in their digital transformation or taking the next steps on their technology roadmap, the digital future brings with it enormous opportunity for growth,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s latest innovations across the Digital Agency portfolio enable agents and brokers to add more productivity, intelligence, simplicity and overall value within their business, to their customers and across the entire insurance ecosystem.”

Digital Agency and Brokerage innovation includes:

A foundational agency/brokerage management system

The latest enhancements of Applied Epic® enables agencies and brokerages to automate additional billing and commission workflows, expand digital management of their benefits book of business, and digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process via data integration with Indio. Recent innovations include:

Accounting: Further automates default commission agreement capabilities to expedite the renewal process, as well as provides two new annualized premium calculations for more accurate reporting for policies with terms greater or less than one year.

Further automates default commission agreement capabilities to expedite the renewal process, as well as provides two new annualized premium calculations for more accurate reporting for policies with terms greater or less than one year. Leads Inbox: Enables agencies and brokerages to import into Applied Epic leads obtained from Applied WebRater® (in Canada), marketing automation tools, aggregators and websites to create accounts, policies and activities. For those agencies leveraging Epic Quotes™, a quote can be created and sent to Epic Quotes with any rating data included within the lead.

Enables agencies and brokerages to import into Applied Epic leads obtained from Applied WebRater® (in Canada), marketing automation tools, aggregators and websites to create accounts, policies and activities. For those agencies leveraging Epic Quotes™, a quote can be created and sent to Epic Quotes with any rating data included within the lead. Indio Integration: Enables agents using Applied Epic to launch Indio® to automatically populate key client details into the renewal applications, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and minimizing E&O.

Enables agents using Applied Epic to launch Indio® to automatically populate key client details into the renewal applications, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and minimizing E&O. Applied Benefits Designer integration: Syncs plan data from Applied Epic to Applied Benefits Designer™ enables U.S. Employee Benefits brokers to leverage a dynamic, web-based tool that can model, compare and update plans in real time.

Syncs plan data from Applied Epic to Applied Benefits Designer™ enables U.S. Employee Benefits brokers to leverage a dynamic, web-based tool that can model, compare and update plans in real time. Expanded Benefits Capabilities: Provides policy term selections that most appropriately align with the benefits plan detail and enables agents to capture accurate premium information more easily by automatically calculating volume-rated premium for Short and Long Term Disability and Life. Allows Producer & Broker commission to be calculated based on policy, client, or book of business revenue. Enables users to default contacts other than the primary contact in activities and marketing distribution.

Commercial Lines

The latest release of Indio enables agents and brokers to seamlessly flow customer and policy information from one application to another, as well as complete the commercial lines submissions lifecycle from within the Indio platform.

Applied Epic Integration: Seamlessly integrates Indio into Applied Epic, allowing for the exchange of account data, ACORD data, schedule and exposure data, and policy headers between the two systems via a bi-directional auto-sync integration.

Seamlessly integrates Indio into Applied Epic, allowing for the exchange of account data, ACORD data, schedule and exposure data, and policy headers between the two systems via a bi-directional auto-sync integration. Indio’s digital submissions powered by IVANS Submissions: In partnership with IVANS Submissions™, enables agencies to send insurers commercial submissions digitally from within the Indio platform, completing the commercial submissions lifecycle end-to-end from within the Indio platform.

Mobile

The latest releases of Applied CSR24® and Applied Mobile® further enable agents and brokers to enhance their customer experience and productivity, particularly while operating in today’s remote environment, through automated reporting, certificate requests and expanded image options. Recent innovations include:

Recurring automated reports: Enables US agents to create and schedule automated reports for insureds, management and renewals on a predetermined or custom timeline through their customer self-service portal.

Enables US agents to create and schedule automated reports for insureds, management and renewals on a predetermined or custom timeline through their customer self-service portal. Insured certificate request: Allows US insureds to request a certificate directly via Applied MobileInsured®. The agency’s branded app will capture the insureds certificate requirements and the request will automatically sync back to the management system.

Allows US insureds to request a certificate directly via Applied MobileInsured®. The agency’s branded app will capture the insureds certificate requirements and the request will automatically sync back to the management system. Expanded Claims Image Options: Expands the amount of images an insured can attach when submitting an auto or property claim in Applied MobileInsured and Applied Mobile.

Activities List User Experience: Mirrors the activity options list in Applied Epic for a consistent Activities user experience in Applied Mobile.

Insurer Connectivity

The latest enhancements to insurer connectivity, including IVANS Exchange™ and IVANS Markets™, enable agencies to increase assess key performance indicators, automate servicing and reduce manual processes. Recent innovations include:

Agency Group Feature : Provides agency admins with multiple IVANS Exchange accounts to “group” their accounts together, so they can log in once and navigate to all accounts.

: Provides agency admins with multiple IVANS Exchange accounts to “group” their accounts together, so they can log in once and navigate to all accounts. Insurer Appetite Additions: Displays appetite in IVANS Markets for all major insurers including Hartford, Hanover, Travelers, Nationwide, Liberty, CNA and many regional insurers like Acuity.

Analytics

The latest release of Applied Analytics® enables agents and brokers to more quickly view the specific insights by role and time range, as well as better understand client’s risk by location with a new Google Map-powered dashboard. Recent innovations include:

Risk Map : Adds two new overlays display on top of current risk locations, allowing agents to identify covered risks in areas of hardship. Active Tropical Cyclones: Displays NOAA track for storms in the Atlantic and Pacific. COVID19 : Displays count of confirmed COVID19 cases by county.

: Adds two new overlays display on top of current risk locations, allowing agents to identify covered risks in areas of hardship. The Policy Status Filter: Empowers users to further refine views beyond current mapping capabilities in dashboards.

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

