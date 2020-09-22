Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Noodles & Company to Participate at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference. Noodles’ discussion will start at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

This discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@noodles.com 

Media
Danielle Moore
(720) 214-1971
press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company

