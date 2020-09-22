Tecogen Receives Order for Multiple Ultera Emission Reduction Systems for Municipal Water Pumping Installation in Southern California

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OCTQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two of its proprietary Ultera emissions reduction systems for use by the Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) at its facility in Winchester, California. The sale is the second phase of the project, following completion of the engineering for the larger Ultera system required for the 800-horsepower natural gas Caterpillar engines being procured for the project (see our July 9, 2019 press release ). The pumps at the installation site were previously powered by engines that are being replaced by EMWD in part to ensure compliance with the highly stringent emissions requirements of the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). SCAQMD has jurisdiction over air regulatory matters in large portions of Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties.



“In planning the major facility upgrade now underway, we evaluated all our natural gas engine-driven and electric motor-driven pumping options,” said Roxanne Rountree, Senior Public Affairs Program Manager for EMWD. “Our assessment was that natural gas was our best option when coupled with Tecogen’s Ultera emissions reduction system, which allows us to maintain our emissions compliance over a wide operating load range. Natural gas engines offer lower lifecycle costs, and a way to maintain resilient operations during wildfires and grid power shutdowns and outages.”

Tecogen’s Ultera emissions technology is a proprietary emission control system that provides reliable, ultra-low emissions performance. The technology has been commercially deployed on hundreds of stationary engine systems to date, including on Ford, General Motors, Generac, and Caterpillar engines, and most recently on a Mitsubishi engine to reduce emissions from forklifts. Tecogen has also demonstrated the effectiveness and feasibility of adapting Ultera to gasoline vehicles, as described in a 2018 SAE World Congress paper .

“We are pleased that EMWD has confidence in our Ultera emissions reduction technology, as part of EMWD’s strategy to reduce vulnerability to power blackouts during the wildfire season,” said Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “We hope that this sale encourages others to use our Ultera emissions reduction system, to enable natural gas engines as an environmentally sound and cost-effective option for infrastructure projects that might otherwise be vulnerable to power interruptions.”

