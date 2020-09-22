CN to report third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Oct. 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Oct. 20, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 20. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the third-quarter 2020 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT on Oct. 20.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets Oct. 20. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919.

