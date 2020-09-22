Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,397 in the last 365 days.

CN to report third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Oct. 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Oct. 20, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 20. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the third-quarter 2020 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT on Oct. 20.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets Oct. 20. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

Primary Logo

You just read:

CN to report third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Oct. 20, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.