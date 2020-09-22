Virtual Conference on Recovery-Focused Housing Set for End of September

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF) will host a virtual conference on September 28-29, 2020 focused on recovery housing. This virtual event offers an opportunity to discuss the state’s recovery housing options for individuals with substance use disorders and explore funding opportunities exclusively dedicated to the development of recovery housing.

“Safe and affordable housing that supports sustained long-term recovery for individuals in transition from treatment programs is vital to the continuum of care,” said Bob Hansen, Executive Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “An integral part of recovery includes quality recovery residences.”

Virtual attendees will learn the fundamentals of recovery housing and the impact of safe, stable residences for individuals with substance use disorders, as well as funding opportunities and strategies for recovery housing. Additional topics include how to utilize tax credits for recovery housing; how recovery providers can better work with housing authorities and nonprofit developers; how to earn a state-sanctioned Recovery Housing Certificate; and how to utilize the Ryan Brown Recovery Program.

Representatives from the US Department of Agriculture, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, and state, federal, local public and private organizations will discuss resources available for recovery residences.

“We are proud to work with so many organizations committed to helping West Virginia,” said Erica Boggess, Executive Director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. “For recovery to be successful, it is imperative to have access to safe, decent housing.”