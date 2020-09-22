Genasys™ Inc. Awarded Multi-Year Contract from Optus to Power Delivery of Emergency Alerts in Australia

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract from Optus, one of Australia's three mobile network operators, to deliver emergency alerts for the country's next-generation early warning system. Contracts from the other two mobile telecom providers are expected to be awarded shortly.

"Genasys and Nokia partnered to pioneer the delivery of emergency alerts to mobile devices in 2012 when Australia implemented the world’s first location-based SMS Emergency Alert System,” said Richard S. Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “After Australia decided to upgrade its Emergency Alert System last year, the Company and Nokia responded to requests for proposal from the country's mobile network operators that resulted in this multi-year contract to power emergency alerts for Optus."

“With no opting in or app download required from Optus subscribers, Genasys’ National Emergency Warning System (“NEWS”) delivers emergency alerts to the mobile phones of populations at risk to help keep Australia’s residents and visitors safe during bushfires and other critical events,” Mr. Danforth added. “NEWS’ advanced, container-based architecture is built to support this next-generation emergency warning system and future requirements, including 5G.”

Genasys NEWS can be deployed directly on mobile carrier networks across SMS and CBC channels to send alerts and information to anyone, anywhere. Messages are delivered and managed through the Genasys web command console or mobile app. Dynamic maps, traffic information, weather forecasts, and sensors for fires, flooding, landslides, earthquakes and other IoT capabilities can be integrated into the app command console. The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS empower emergency management officials to send hyper-specific instructions to people at risk and monitor shelter-in-place compliance and evacuation progress. For more information, go to: Genasys NEWS .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Genasys Workforce Management (GWM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

