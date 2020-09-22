Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,412 in the last 365 days.

PFSweb Continues Distribution Footprint Expansion with New Fulfillment Center in Belgium

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is opening an additional fulfillment distribution center in Liège, Belgium. As a part of its operations business unit, PFS, the company operates multiple fulfillment centers to support its operations across the world. The new facility in Belgium expands the PFS global fulfillment center footprint to nine facilities.

Similar to the new PFS facility in the Dallas area announced in August, this expansion allows PFS to expand daily output capacity in mainland Europe for key client expansions as the peak holiday season approaches. The facility is near the existing Liège fulfillment center operated by PFS since 1999. This strategic location along the Canal Albert will allow for faster outbound delivery into the Netherlands and Germany, and will serve as an advantageous location for inbound product flow through boat containers.

“We are anticipating strong eCommerce growth as the global pandemic stretches into our peak holiday season,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “The opening of our new Belgium fulfillment center is critical to our ability to reduce risk for our clients as they put an increased emphasis on their digital channels this holiday season. Additional space allows us to keep our employees safe while increasing daily volume output to meet the anticipated demand.”

The first client in this facility is scheduled to go live in Q4 2020.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Media Relations:
Matthew Kaiserman
Media Frenzy Global
Tel 1-678-943-7408
matthew@mediafrenzyglobal.com 

Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri or Scott Liolios
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel 1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com 

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

PFSweb Continues Distribution Footprint Expansion with New Fulfillment Center in Belgium

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.