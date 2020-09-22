Musician Dr. Joe Eagleman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an old saying that there are no second acts in American lives. Don’t tell that to Dr. Joe Eagleman.

As a professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Kansas, Dr. Eagleman taught hundreds of students during his tenure on campus, authored textbooks adopted at more than a hundred other universities and was involved in numerous advances in his field.

Upon retiring, Dr. Eagleman decided to teach himself guitar.

Today, Dr. Eagleman is a passionate musician who especially enjoys playing the guitar and mandolin. He has recorded five albums of original music since 2012, including Eagleman Melodies, Golden Streets and Breath of Fresh Air. His 2019 releases Super Vibration Sensations and Modernized Country Christmas include 24 songs that he composed and sang with his grandson.

“Whether I’m writing a song or creating new artwork or exploring a scientific study, there is always an inspiration and intention to innovate something new,” says Dr. Eagleman. “The idea just comes to you and the puzzle pieces start to come together.”

As an atmospheric scientist, Dr. Eagleman is an expert on the subject of tornadoes. When he started in the field, much was still unknown about these storms. A seasoned researcher, Dr. Eagleman debunked the longstanding myth that the southwest corner of the home was the safest place to seek shelter in the event of a tornado, which led directly to national policy changes.

“After a severe tornado in 1966, in Topeka, the National Weather Service was promoting that the southwest corner of a house is the best place to seek shelter from tornadoes,” recalls Dr. Eagleman. “I did a study of the hundreds of houses destroyed after that tornado, and the Southwest part was the worst place to be. I also found that there were no statistics to show that it was the best place. It's just something that was passed down.”

Dr. Eagleman also developed the first unconfined laboratory tornado, which was later used as the main attraction in the Twister building at Universal Studios. It can still be seen at the Exploratium in San Francisco.

But when he started playing guitar, he began to learn other people's songs, eventually writing his own chord progressions to sing along with and express himself. Today, he even builds his own guitars.

More recently, Dr. Eagleman has become an avid oil painter with a gallery on Fine Art America. His first painting? A tornado.

Says Dr. Eagleman: “I am a proud of my family and thankful for the opportunities I've had to develop these different areas of my life.”

A life well-lived.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Joe Eagleman in an interview with Jim Masters on September 24th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.joeeagleman.com