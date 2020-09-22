Custom Resistor Dividers from Exxelia Ohmcraft Help Enable Innovative Downhole X-ray Inspections

Given our experience in downhole drilling applications and the development of custom resistor solutions, we were able to work closely with the engineers to meets their needs...” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to safely and successfully abandon and cap off oil wells, downhole X-ray technology is used to check the wells for any structural damage or radioactive materials. Exxelia Ohmcraft—a leader in thick-film, high-voltage, high-precision resistor design and manufacturing—was recently tapped to develop a custom, high-voltage resistor divider for this application.

For more than 15 years, Exxelia Ohmcraft has provided custom resistors for petrotechnical analysis equipment used in downhole drilling. That’s why manufacturers of the downhole X-ray inspection platform turned to Ohmcraft to help develop a custom solution for use in this new and innovative diagnostic tool, which has already generated significant demand in the market.

While cameras are able to capture images of a well’s exterior, downhole drilling X-ray platforms enable oil companies to clearly examine the inside of the well despite harsh conditions, including exposure to high temperatures, high pressures, and fluids. The X-ray inspection helps to ensure the well’s integrity and mitigate any risks.

“The process of taking X-rays deep down inside of a well involves very powerful and specialized equipment, for which the design required reliable high-voltage resistor dividers in a small form factor—a combination that manufacturers struggled to find,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “Given our experience in downhole drilling applications and the development of custom resistor solutions, we were able to work closely with the engineers to meets their needs and help them bring this technology to life for their customers.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

EXXELIA is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, EXXELIA develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

