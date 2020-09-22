Data Fabric Market Will Generate $4,546.9 Million By 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026, Report
Among the deployment type, cloud segment dominates the overall market due to high adoption of data fabric solutions for cloud-based data management.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Objective of the Data Fabric Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Data Fabric Industry over the forecast years. In Data Fabric Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2026 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
According to the report, the global data fabric industry was estimated at $812.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $4.54 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in volume & variety of business data, rise in need for business agility & data accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics propel the growth of the global data fabric market.
Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global data fabric market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. High number of data centers boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during 2019–2026. Rise in adoption of cloud deployments especially in developing countries fuels the growth of the segment.
Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global data fabric market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by 2016. North American countries are expected to adopt data fabric solutions at a high rate due to its compatible infrastructure. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the study period. This is due to due to the presence of high penetration connected devices in the region.
Some of the major players profiled in the data fabric market analysis include Denodo Technologies, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., and Talend. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for cross-platform data management solutions especially due to growing disparate data sources in digital era.
Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment held the major share in 2018, generating three-fifths of the global data fabric market. Growing demand for data fabric solutions among data centers and storage enterprises owing to its ability to integrate and operate in unified environment is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global market. The in-memory data fabric segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.1% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to its ability to perform parallel computing.
Rise in volume & variety of business data, increase in need for business agility & data accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics drive the growth of the global data fabric market. On the other hand, lack of awareness associated to data fabric impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, significant data growth in developing regions is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.
