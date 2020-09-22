Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,416 in the last 365 days.

Jeton Sadiku Speaks Out on Career in Steel Trading

Jeton Sadiku was recently featured in an exclusive interview

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a seasoned steel trader, Jeton Sadiku was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Ideamensch.

Jeton Sadiku has more than 20 years of experience as a business management professional and steel trader. Since 2001, he has been working as the global head of trading for the Core Group of Companies.

In his interview, Jeton Sadiku explained that his typical workday begins at 4:00 a.m. to correspond with the Asian market. After an early morning jog, he checks in on customers, looks at inventory and supplies, and checks any cargos his company has at ports. He then takes a two-hour break for lunch when the Asian market stops working and focuses on his contacts in North America in the afternoon and evening.

Mr. Sadiku also shared how he brings ideas to life.

“I am driven. My ideas come out of a desire to have a purpose. An idea has to serve something better,” said Jeton Sadiku.

“It has to make a difference for someone, a place, a country, or to a group of people. Any good idea needs a lot of passion to drive it forward. The end result has got to be that it serves something bigger than me.”

He further explained how the biggest mistakes he has made in his life were the best things to happen to him because they helped him grow as a person.

“Mistakes will propel you to become much stronger, quicker, and better. Mistakes teach you how to handle problems and how to handle stress. It’s okay to make mistakes. You will move forward and never do it again,” said Jeton Sadiku.

About Jeton Sadiku

Jeton Sadiku is a business management professional and steel trader with over 20 years of experience. He holds a BA in Business Management from the University of Westminster, England. He began his career in the industry working for Bel & Steel Ltd. and was responsible for steel sales on behalf of the Belon Group, Novosisbirsk and the introduction of a new customer and supply base. Jeton Sadiku has been working for the Core Group of Companies as the global head of trading since 2001. Throughout his career in the steel trading industry, Mr. Sadiku has gained experience negotiating with clients, senior managers, and directors from all around the world and has learned the transaction of international business.

Jeton Sadiku
Business Management Professional
"..."
email us here

You just read:

Jeton Sadiku Speaks Out on Career in Steel Trading

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.