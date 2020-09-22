Jeton Sadiku Speaks Out on Career in Steel Trading
Jeton Sadiku was recently featured in an exclusive interviewLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a seasoned steel trader, Jeton Sadiku was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Ideamensch.
Jeton Sadiku has more than 20 years of experience as a business management professional and steel trader. Since 2001, he has been working as the global head of trading for the Core Group of Companies.
In his interview, Jeton Sadiku explained that his typical workday begins at 4:00 a.m. to correspond with the Asian market. After an early morning jog, he checks in on customers, looks at inventory and supplies, and checks any cargos his company has at ports. He then takes a two-hour break for lunch when the Asian market stops working and focuses on his contacts in North America in the afternoon and evening.
Mr. Sadiku also shared how he brings ideas to life.
“I am driven. My ideas come out of a desire to have a purpose. An idea has to serve something better,” said Jeton Sadiku.
“It has to make a difference for someone, a place, a country, or to a group of people. Any good idea needs a lot of passion to drive it forward. The end result has got to be that it serves something bigger than me.”
He further explained how the biggest mistakes he has made in his life were the best things to happen to him because they helped him grow as a person.
“Mistakes will propel you to become much stronger, quicker, and better. Mistakes teach you how to handle problems and how to handle stress. It’s okay to make mistakes. You will move forward and never do it again,” said Jeton Sadiku.
About Jeton Sadiku
Jeton Sadiku is a business management professional and steel trader with over 20 years of experience. He holds a BA in Business Management from the University of Westminster, England. He began his career in the industry working for Bel & Steel Ltd. and was responsible for steel sales on behalf of the Belon Group, Novosisbirsk and the introduction of a new customer and supply base. Jeton Sadiku has been working for the Core Group of Companies as the global head of trading since 2001. Throughout his career in the steel trading industry, Mr. Sadiku has gained experience negotiating with clients, senior managers, and directors from all around the world and has learned the transaction of international business.
