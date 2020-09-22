Mission Produce Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 9,375,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 6,250,000 shares being offered by the Company and 3,125,000 shares being offered by certain selling stockholders, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. The underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock from the Company. The Company has applied to list its shares of common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “AVO.”

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners, Stephens Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at: (866) 803-9204.



A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The Company’s operations consist of four packing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Peru, 11 distribution and ripening centers across the U.S., Canada, China and the Netherlands, as well as three sales offices in the U.S., China and the Netherlands.

Contact:

Denise Junqueiro, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications

djunqueiro@missionproduce.com

805-981-3650

Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations, ICR

Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

646-277-1263