AICPA, CPA.com and Biz2Credit Launch New Platform for Small Business Funding

Cloud Solution Incorporates Enhanced Administrative Capabilities to Manage PPP Loan Forgiveness and Provide Lending Solutions to CPA Clients

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), its business and technology arm, CPA.com, and fintech leader Biz2Credit today announced they are teaming up on a new platform, CPALoanPortal.com, to streamline the process for CPA firms advising small businesses both on loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and additional small business financing options that clients may need to fund growth.



The platform adds new CPA-centric capabilities to the automated PPP loan forgiveness tool (PPPForgivenessTool.com) the companies introduced in July that has been used by over 30,000 borrowers and more than 5,000 CPAs and financial professionals so far. It incorporates the PPP forgiveness calculator developed by the AICPA and is available to any business approved for a PPP loan. The platform produces all government forms required under the PPP program, supports calculations on payroll and other expenses, and produces a master report with the applicant’s electronic signature that can be delivered to the underwriting lender.

The basic loan forgiveness tool is included in CPALoanPortal.com, with enhanced functionality now available specifically for CPA firms to support clients more efficiently. These features include:

Functionality that allows firms to easily aggregate clients, customize engagements and track progress on loan and financing applications

Integration to additional lending options for clients

Enhanced customer service for CPA firms



Two subscription tiers, premium and enterprise, are available based on the number of users and volume of loan applications a firm is managing. The original basic loan forgiveness application service remains free.

“Over the past six months, CPA firms have played a defining role with their clients around the different business relief programs, especially the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “We have been helping the 44,000 firms provide advice and direction to their clients through our weekly AICPA Town Halls and resource tools. We’re now taking the next step in launching a cloud-based business relief platform for firms to use in providing these services. In many ways, this is developing into a strategic service line for firms and it is important for them to have professional tools to support it.”

The PPP is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and was designed to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to maintain operations and payroll. PPP loans are forgivable if borrowers follow guidelines on payroll spending set by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Treasury Department, which administer the loan program.

“The PPP loan forgiveness process is only the start of the journey to recovery for many small businesses,” said Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora. "Many will need continued support and sound financing as the economy continues to slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic. That’s why the additional lending options we’re providing in CPALoanPortal.com are critical.

“It’s also crucial that CPAs play a key role in guiding small businesses through these decisions, particularly when it comes to financing,” added Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “We’re committed to helping firms serve their clients better at this critical time and in the future.”

For more information, visit CPALoanPortal.com. The site has FAQs and other details about signing up for the new service.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 431,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. Biz2Credit is focused on funding what’s next for small business. The company leverages data, cash flow insights, and the latest technology to give business owners an automated small business funding platform to fit their financial needs. With over 350 employees globally, the Biz2Credit team – made up of top-notch engineers, marketers, and data scientists – is building the next generation in business lending solutions.

Biz2Credit has been named to the Inc. 5000 list and Inc. Magazine’s Private Titans list for 2020, is a three-time winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and was named a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2019. Headquartered in New York City, the company recently raised a $52M Series B round of investment in 2019.Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.