Progressive Care Partners with DeliverSTAT to Support and Expand Rapidly Growing Prescription Delivery Service

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce its new partnership with DeliverSTAT, a provider of an all-in-one pharmacy delivery logistics solution. Progressive Care will continue to make deliveries through its in-house team of drivers, but the DeliverSTAT platform will provide best-in-class integrated functionality to streamline costs, expand margins, and widen Progressive Care’s industry edge in pharmacy delivery customer satisfaction.



Read more

“The new platform will allow PharmcoRx to compete with pharmacy delivery apps such as Capsule, PillPack, and ZipDrug in terms of functionality and technology,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Progressive Care. “The platform connects directly with physicians to help manage the prescription delivery process from end to end, reducing overhead, simplifying operations, and improving both patient and physician satisfaction.”

The technology’s customer-facing solutions will provide patients with increased convenience and visibility, including notifications of delivery and estimated time of delivery through text or email, a seamless secure payment solution, and an additional direct line of communication with pharmacy staff.

On the back end, the platform will provide PharmcoRx Pharmacies with improved functionality, including proof of delivery, route optimization, signature tracking, and increased communication for physicians, all while maintaining HIPAA compliance and the latest COVID-19 safety precautions.

In 2020, Progressive Care has witnessed 31% year-to-date growth in total prescriptions delivered compared to the same period in 2019. The Company is excited about implementing DeliverSTAT's capabilities to support continued robust growth and to better serve its growing community of physicians and customers.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit our website.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS



PharmCoRx Pharmacy

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx



ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About DeliverSTAT

DeliverSTAT® is a cloud-based, patent-pending, real-world tested solution that offers complete, personalized prescription hand delivery, allowing for more revenue and profitability to retail, chain, grocery, mass merchant and independent pharmacies. DeliverSTAT’s software and delivery solutions address all state, federal and contractual, HIPAA and audit compliance requirements. DeliverSTAT currently services independent pharmacies, chain pharmacies, hospitals, and hospice providers with an all-in-one delivery solution.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Progressive Care partnering with DeliverSTAT . When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan,

Progressive Care Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel carlosr@pharmcorx.com