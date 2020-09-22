New United for Access Petition Pushes for National Medical Cannabis Insurance Coverage

Cannalogue advocates for broad drug coverage for vulnerable groups including seniors and low-income Canadians

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the recent launch of its national Compassionate Care Program for medical cannabis, Cannalogue is pleased to announce it is launching a petition urging the Ministries of Health to provide national drug coverage for medical cannabis. The United for Access petition was started by physician-led Cannalogue who believes insurance coverage for medical cannabis is essential particularly this year given the emotional and economic toll that COVID-19 has had on disadvantaged and marginalized Canadians.



The petition is an extension of Cannalogue’s Compassionate Care Program, which provides discounts on medical cannabis products for groups such as seniors, Indigenous peoples, veterans and individuals enrolled in a disability, federal or provincial assistance program. If successful, the group hopes the Ministries of Health will include medical cannabis in the national insurance coverage program for qualified groups including low income households.

“These are some of the most challenging times for Canadians – especially those who suffer from chronic conditions such as pain or anxiety,” says Dr. Mohan Cooray. “Removing the barriers that prevent access to medical cannabis is the fundamental goal of Cannalogue and this petition will help us ensure that disadvantaged groups including those below the poverty line get the medications they need,” he says.

National patient advocacy group, Medical Cannabis Canada (formerly CFAMM) agrees. “Cost continues to be one of the most substantial barriers facing patients using cannabis for medical purposes, and there is an unmet need for patients to receive expanded access to insurance coverage for their treatment,” says President and Board Chairperson, Gerald Major. “To address these issues, collaboration across industry, government and the non-profit sector is essential and we are excited to see this petition put pressure towards change,” he says.

Canadians are being asked to help support this campaign by signing the petition at www.cannalogue.ca/united.

About Cannalogue :

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.

Media Contact :

Melanie Greco

647-456-2653

melanie.greco@cannalogue.ca