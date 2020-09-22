Disposable Gloves Market to Garner $18.88 Billion by 2027 at 13.1% CAGR
Increase in concerns regarding safety & hygiene healthcare services, rise in number of end users have boosted the growth of the disposable gloves marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others), Form (Powder and Non Powder) and Application (Medical [Examination and Surgical] and Non-Medical [Food Service, Clean Room and Industrial]): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global disposable gloves industry was pegged at $6.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $18.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in concerns regarding safety & hygiene among people and healthcare services, rise in number of end users, and advancements in technology have boosted the growth of the global disposable gloves market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves hamper the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
COVID-19 Scenario
There has been significant increase in demand for disposable gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic from the medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors for different purposes such as examination, experiment, treatment, and others.
Manufacturing activities have been accelerated by market players to meet the demand as sectors such as food and beverages and retail have adopted such gloves to ensure safety.
The nitrile gloves segment held the largest share
By type, the nitrile gloves segment dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global disposable gloves market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as these gloves have high degree of flexibility and superior solvent resistance and are three times more puncture-resistant than natural rubber gloves.
The powdered gloves segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By form, the powdered gloves segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advancements made to powdered glove to optimize their performance. However, the non-powdered gloves segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global disposable gloves market, due to its wide use in medical surgeries and other sensitive procedures.
Asia-Pacific to register the fastest growth, North America to witness gradual growth
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in consumer population in the region including health and medical services, food industries, clean rooms, dentists & doctors, hospitals, and drug companies. However, the ma global disposable gloves market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to increased use of disposable gloves to treat patients with viral infections. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Major market players
Top Glove Corporation Bhd
Supermax Corporation Berhad
Semperit Ag Holding
Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Ansell Limited
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)
Dynarex Corporation
