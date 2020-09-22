Aerow partners with Parascript to Offer Easy-to-Use, Accurate Document Recognition Amid Rising Demand for Automation

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, CO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which provides intelligent document processing solutions with over 100 billion documents processed annually, announced today its new partnership with Aerow to offer accessible, accurate document recognition amid rising demand for automation. Aerow is a technology company—with offices in Mauritius, France and Belgium—that specializes in the design and implementation of innovative mobile, multichannel, business solutions integrated with clients’ ECM, EIM and CRM systems.

“We decided to partner with Parascript for three reasons,” said Olivier Meyer, the Aerow ECM World, Ltd Director. “First, we were seduced by how easily it worked. It was easy to understand, easy for us to create a demo and easy to show how it worked. Secondly, Parascript software does what we need it to do. You put documents in place, classify the documents, extract the data and verify it; and then it’s done. Simple. Parascript software capabilities are very straightforward to demonstrate and easy to understand. Third, the economic model is good because it’s within reach for the midsize businesses that we work with regularly but can also accommodate the largest of implementations.”

Founded in 2004, Aerow is focused on a niche market: Enterprise Content Management (ECM). For the past 16 years, the team has grown rapidly to over 200 employees. Today, Aerow is the leading French integrator expert in ECM with large growth expected across Europe and the Indian Ocean over the next few years.

“The Aerow partnership means a lot to us because their values are so closely aligned with ours,” said Bill Johnson, Vice President of Global Sales at Parascript. “Aerow recognizes that its employees are their most important asset, and it only hires the best experts. In fact, one of their mottos is that ‘Aerow consultants are their best ambassadors.’ The Parascript team is all about precision and high accuracy results so this really resonated with us.”

Since the pandemic, Aerow has found that even more businesses are looking to automate. Financial institutions and insurance companies as well as others needed to have some employees work from home. Employees no longer had easy access to documents, which were stored in boxes. Most of their customers’ documents were organized by hand with data entered manually into corporate systems. Developing an Aerow automated document workflow allows employees to focus on more critical and challenging tasks than the labor-intensive document classification and manual data entry.

“Integrating Parascript software makes a difference with its auto-classification and ease of use. Prior to automation, our customers received documents, dispatched them internally, scanned them and put them in boxes. Within the company, departments typically managed documents differently,” said Olivier Meyer. “With Aerow (leveraging Parascript), document management workflows are standardized across the entire company and even better, are automated.”

Parascript software outperforms other IDP systems in dynamic production environments since it adapts to new streams of documents in the background while documents are processed. FormXtra.AI simultaneously measures and improves performance in the background learning what data can run straight through with no user intervention to automatically ensure data quality.

“A lot of technology providers add a bunch of stuff to make it sexier, but our customers aren’t looking for all these extra features,” Mr. Meyer explained. “They want document automation that works and produces high quality results. Data they can use.”

About Aerow

Aerow Enterprise Content Management (ECM) brings together engineering and documentary consulting that allows public and private organizations to better manage digital documents and related processes. Aerow ECM provides regulatory traceability compatible with legislation, significant productivity and ergonomics gains, as well as the memory of your organization. Aerow’s 200 engineers and consultants are committed to the success of your ECM projects. Aerow offers end-to-end ECM implementations with extensive project experience. We know the organizational issues, the technological constraints and how to orchestrate projects. Visit Aerow.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript software, driven by data science and powered by machine learning, configures and optimizes itself to automate simple and complex document-oriented tasks such as document classification, document separation and data entry for payments, lending and AP/AR processes. Every year, over 100 billion documents involved in banking, government, and insurance are processed by Parascript software. Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Visit Parascript.

