Global Diversified Marketing Group Moving to Enter the Strongly Emerging Plant-Based Foods Sector with New Gourmet Snack Products

Healthy and Environmentally Friendly Plant-Based Food Options Appealing to a Growing Base of Educated Consumers

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK) is moving to add all new plant-based gourmet snack food choices to the company’s already successful product lines. Market trends are clearly demonstrating that health and environment conscious consumers are actively seeking plant-based food choices today as it has now been established that such alternatives can offer significant benefits to individual wellbeing and the environment in general. Global Diversified Marketing Group is responding to this new awareness in consumers with plans to launch the company’s first plant-based gourmet snack options in the first quarter of 2021.



At this time, plans are being worked out with co-packers and other marketing associates to decide on the best possible specific product choices. Immediate emphasis will be on gourmet cookies and snacking, two of Global Diversified’s bestselling lines. Initial marketing will be via the company’s established sales division, partner store sites as well as eCommerce channels including Amazon.com, the world’s largest retailer.

Global Diversified Chairman and CEO Paul Adler, commented, “We have noted the strong response of discerning consumers today towards a preference for plant-based food & snack options in a range of categories. To meet this uprising demand, our staff and I have been aggressively investigating the best options to add to our product lines so that we can give our valued customers the choices they want most. We have already identified some excellent new options and negotiations are proceeding well with co-packers to allow us to begin delivering our new plant-based gourmet snacks at the start of the new year in 2021. Stay tuned for more news as we progress on this high potential new venture.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor S tatement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com