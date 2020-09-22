Otonomo’s New Self-Serve Platform and API Deliver Quick and Secure Access to Rich, Privacy-Protected Aggregated Car Data

Features a No-Code Query Builder, Geo-Fencing and Advanced APIs Enabling Service Providers to Tailor Car Data to their Services

/EIN News/ -- Hertzliya, Israel, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform provider, today announced the release of its Self-Serve Platform and API, which provide hassle-free, online access to real-time and historical, aggregated connected car data - an industry first.

Each day, Otonomo makes available over four billion connected car data points, from millions of cars in over 70 countries. The resulting normalized data, which meets data privacy regulations, enables auto and auto-adjacent service providers to power traffic management, mapping, parking, smart city, EV management, financial services and many other solutions.

The Otonomo Self-Serve Platform and API, the most recent additions to Otonomo’s data services, are the best data match for start-ups and developers looking for hassle-free, quick access to either real-time or historic-quality car data.

“Otonomo, once again is disrupting the market,” said Ben Volkow, founder and CEO of Otonomo. “Our new Self-Serve Data Platform eliminates the complexity usually associated with car data. With Otonomo’s self-serve data tools, there is no lengthy legal process, no complicated data extraction tools required and no cost for the first month. Now, in minutes, analysts, developers and project leaders can access and use rich connected car data.”

The Otonomo Data Services Platform Features

The Otonomo Self-Serve Platform offers many features such as easy-to-use geofencing, dynamic filtering, configurable APIs and visual data report generation capabilities, enabling developers to tailor the car data to their needs.

Highlighted features include:

Easy Access: providing easy access to the data; via API, visual query builder, and geo-fencing UI

Data Normalization: making the data easily understood and in the same format across all manufacturers

Data Cleansing and Sanity: fixing and eliminating erroneous data to improve the quality of the data and query results

Dynamic Filtering and Aggregation: supporting aggregation and filtering capabilities so data consumers can find the data they want

Scalability: as more connected cars hit the road, data platforms need to be able to quickly scale to support processing of billions of data points in real time







Test Drive Otonomo Data with a 30-Day Free Trial

“Connected cars are undeniably one of the biggest things in IoT, literally and figuratively. Cars and their multitude of sensors generate data in volumes comparable to a spacecraft,” said Matan Tessler, vice president of product at Otonomo. “Otonomo’s connected data already supports a wide variety of services. By making our car data easily accessible online, Otonomo is enabling rapid innovation among the growing ecosystem of emerging application areas.”

Visit Otonomo’s Self-Serve Data Platform to learn more, or to test drive Otonomo’s car data, free for 30 days.

Attachments

Jodi Joseph Asiag Otonomo jodija@otonomo.io