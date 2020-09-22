Z-SC1 Corp. Helps Scientists & Researchers Safely Store COVID-19 Specimens and Vaccines
An industry leader, Z-SC1 Corp. manufactures purpose-built laboratory refrigerators to help facilities preserve COVID-19 specimens and vaccines
“Facilities need pharmaceutical-grade units to store COVID-19 specimens. Improper storage can result in false positives of COVID-19 tests, potentially costing human lives''”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of research teams worldwide are working round-the-clock to develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19. Billions of dollars are being poured in from around the world to make a product that can potentially help control the pandemic.
— Jean Fallacara
Meanwhile, COVID-19 specimens are being sent to the CDC, clinical labs, and research centers for testing, diagnostic, and research purposes. To preserve these biological samples, pharmaceutical and healthcare facilities rely on cold storage solutions. Z-SC1 Corp., a leading biomedical equipment manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the industry, emerges as the go-to company for CDC-approved refrigeration units and laboratory freezers purpose-built for scientific and medical applications.
Talking about their biomedical equipment, Jean Fallacara, CEO of the company stated, “Facilities need pharmaceutical-grade units to store COVID-19 specimens. Improper storage can result in false positives of COVID-19 tests, potentially costing human lives, which is why we can’t afford any mistakes in this regard!
Our biopharmaceutical refrigeration units are state-of-the-art with microprocessor-based systems for accurate temperature monitoring. This ensures that all biological samples are preserved at precise temperatures in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines. The units are also equipped with audible and visual alarms for out-of-range temperature values along with USB datalogging to monitor the temperature 24/7.”
Z-SC1 Corp. provides cold storage units of varying capacities with the ability to store items at ultra-low temperatures in alignment with the CDC guidelines. The company’s Messenger Portable ULT freezer is an ideal solution for drug delivery since the COVID-19 specimens need to be stored at -70°C or lower until they can be shipped.
The Z-SC1 Corp. online store also features some of the most powerful pharmaceutical freezers, including the Minicore Small Space that operates at -86°C and comes with a dedicated disaster recovery plan.
The company’s high-performance VR Series biopharmaceutical refrigerator is sought-after by medical facilities and research centers since it offers 3 different configurations for blood banks, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals.
Drug makers and scientists have indicated that COVID-19 vaccines are going to be developed and distributed soon, which means that now is the time for facilities to begin preparing their area for proper vaccine storage. Z-SC1 Corp. is a one-stop-shop for innovative and energy-efficient biopharmaceutical equipment. Those interested in their offerings can connect with them via their official website.
About the company
Z-SC1 Corp. is a Canadian-based biomedical equipment manufacturing company, founded by Jean Fallacara, serving facilities in North and South America. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has two overseas manufacturing bases.
Z-SC1 Corp. offers a wide collection of medical-grade laboratory equipment, including biopharmaceutical refrigerators, ultra low temperature freezers, and bio freezers.
About Jean Fallacara
Jean Fallacara is the CEO & Founder of Z-SC1 Corp, but also an athlete, speaker, and author. With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business. Fallacara has founded and led many science-technology companies. He has recently released a new book called “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.”
