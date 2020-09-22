MeridianLink® Receives 2020 High Tech Award for Best Technology Company Leadership Team

Award recognizes company culture, diversity, and involvement in the local community.

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry's first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, today announced it has received the 2020 High Tech Award as “Best Technology Company Leadership Team” by Octane, Southern California’s leading accelerator organization.

The High Tech Awards seek to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 27th year, the High Tech Awards has recognized more than 100 innovative companies in Orange County.

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by Octane and the High Tech Awards for our leadership, our people and our contributions to the Orange County tech community,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “Our incredible team of employees deserves the credit as we continually innovate to transform financial services technology for the better.”

MeridianLink’s leading digital banking, loan and mortgage origination, and account opening platform powers financial institutions, credit reporting agencies and over 1,500 leading banks and credit unions, including nearly 150 on the recently published Forbes “2020 America’s Best Banks in Each State” and Forbes “2020 America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State.” These innovative technologies and solutions allow our clients to focus on what’s truly important to them: their employees, customers and communities.

Leadership teams nominated by Octane for Best Technology Company Leadership were evaluated based on their management model, how they motivate their employees, company culture, diversity, and their involvement in the OC Community/Ecosystem.

“Congratulations to MeridianLink for winning the 2020 Best Technology Company Leadership Team High Tech Award,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane. “MeridianLink’s leadership team demonstrated to the High Tech Awards committee and our panel of independent judges that they exemplified an Orange County technology company that inspires and leads by example.”

MeridianLink is actively recruiting.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

About Octane



Octane convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry-leading accelerator, Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation, Signature Events & Programs, and direct access to capital. Learn more: octaneoc.org

About High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards (HTA) seek to celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies that make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation. In its 27th year, the High Tech Awards has recognized and more than 100 innovative companies in Orange County. This is a great time to celebrate innovation and leadership in Orange County as we emerge from a global healthcare crisis. Learn more about High Tech Awards.

