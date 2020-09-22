Freedom First Experiences 70% Increase in New Accounts with Alpharank and MeridianLink®

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpharank Inc., the leading provider of AI member growth for credit unions, announces client success utilizing the seamless integration into MeridianLink's Application Portal™, a premiere digital online application platform.



MeridianLink’s Application Portal is a key component of the all-in-one platform, which also includes LoansPQ®, consumer loan origination platform, and XpressAccounts®, online deposit account opening.

Alpharank’s integration into Application Portal enables financial institutions to monitor and decrease abandonment. Alpharank's AI journey mapping feature identifies and reduces the critical abandonment points to further increase account openings.

“We are very excited to be working with Alpharank and their digital transformation platform,” said Chris Maloof, Chief Product Officer at MeridianLink. “Digital application abandonment is a key point of concern for our clients. It’s important that our clients have access to the best solutions in the market to exceed their goals.”

Freedom First Credit Union was thrilled to improve monthly new memberships by 70% when implementing Alpharank.

"Using Alpharank our increased efficiency will yield over 800 new members per year without an extra dollar of marketing,” said Steve Hildebrand, Senior Vice President Marketing at Freedom First Credit Union. “The technology surrounding Alpharank enabled us to identify key drop-off points in our digital member journey. We then optimized the experience and drove new openings. Our investment has generated a 17x return on member value”.

When financial institutions deploy Alpharank within Application Portal and LoansPQ, they are assured that all online applications route securely and reliably into their platform in the most efficient way possible.

"We’re committed to delivering incredible results for our MeridianLink clients and their industry-leading account origination platform," says Brian Ley, founder, Alpharank. "As financial institutions focus digital growth strategies around MeridianLink, now more than ever it is critical to quickly identify and fix key abandonment points throughout the member journey."

About Alpharank

Alpharank provides AI journey mapping tools to credit unions and banks. Institutions can now identify key abandonment points, benchmark their performance against peers, and make the right safe changes to double virtual branch performance. Alpharank integrates data from the digital advertising channels, FI’s website, account origination platform and core provider to provide insights that drive the most performance for an institution. Based in Redwood City, CA, Alpharank is dedicated to helping organizations achieve digital transformation fast. Initial results can be seen in 30 days and integration is a single line of code. For more information, please visit alpharank.io

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com .

