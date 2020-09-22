Brook Furniture Rental Optimizes Delivery Appointment Scheduling with Descartes Home Delivery Solution

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Lake Forest, IL-based Brook Furniture Rental, a leading provider of rental furnishings for the office and home, selected Descartes’ delivery appointment scheduling and execution solution to improve its white glove delivery operations across 12 distribution centers in the U.S.



“Our services include expert set-up at a time that works for our customers. Delivery appointment scheduling is a critical part of our service, whether we’re delivering a full home worth of furnishings to an individual or a complete office solution for a commercial client,” said Nathan Sanders, President & CEO at Brook Furniture Rental. “The Descartes solution is a powerful platform for centralizing delivery appointment scheduling and route planning across our distribution operations. By replacing manual booking and dispatching at each distribution site and providing all customers with delivery options in real-time at the point of sale, we expect greater customer satisfaction and more efficient routes.”

Descartes home delivery solution provides an end-to-end platform for home and last-mile delivery operations that spans the delivery appointment booking, route planning and execution, mobile proof-of-delivery (POD) and notifications processes. Descartes Reservations™, Descartes’ dynamic delivery appointment scheduling solution, creates delivery appointment options that are scored, allowing retailers to intelligently control the delivery booking process to maximize revenue and customer experience while minimizing costs. Descartes Route Planner™ takes committed delivery appointments and, using advanced continuous optimization technology, improves route productivity, which opens up additional delivery capacity and reduces delivery costs. The solution also manages delivery execution with intelligent dispatching and GPS-based real-time vehicle tracking. Descartes Mobile™ helps drivers execute the route and capture essential POD details. Descartes Notifications™ keeps customers up to date with the progress of the delivery through text or email messages.

“We’re pleased to help Brook Furniture Rental create an optimal customer delivery appointment booking experience while minimizing the cost of its delivery operations,” said James Wee, Vice President at Descartes. “Descartes’ proven home delivery and last-mile solution is unique in that it helps retail and distribution companies achieve differentiated delivery service, increase revenue and fleet productivity and effectiveness.”

About Brook Furniture Rental

Brook Furniture Rental is a customer-centric company that helps people and companies in transition. We create warm and stylish spaces people want to live and work in, with the finest rental furnishings to make any space functional and comfortable. Every day, we furnish homes and offices for people who have moved to a new city, suffered the loss of a home, started a new business, or experienced a major life change. Learn more at www.bfr.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

