LGI Homes Announces New Community Near Austin

/EIN News/ -- ELGIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc . (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Austin market, Homestead Estates , offering an astounding line up of superior-quality homes with home prices starting in the $210s.



Ideally located in Elgin, Texas, Homestead Estates is situated less than five minutes from Highway 290, allowing residents to get anywhere quickly. This premier location places homeowners in great proximity to downtown Austin, several local attractions, great shopping, dining and a host of major employers. Inside the community, LGI Homes is constructing a brand-new park with a children’s playground and a covered picnic pavilion. For those residents who live a more active lifestyle, there will also be a sand volleyball court and a community soccer field. Additionally, there are several open green areas and walking trails throughout this family-friendly neighborhood.

At Homestead Estates, LGI Homes is constructing a variety of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,525 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet. Every new home in this community is designed with highly sought-after features such as open floor plans, spacious kitchens and designer finishes. Every new home will come with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, showcasing incredible upgrades such as a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxurious vinyl-plank flooring and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Additionally, every new home boasts energy-efficient features, such as double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and programmable thermostats.

“Homestead Estates is an incredible community and we are excited to bring affordable, high quality homes to the area,” said Parker Scott, division president of LGI Homes. “This community is in a premier location near major employers and attractions, and combined with our simplified buying process, it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Austin area homebuyers.”

For additional information on available homes, or to schedule a private tour at Homestead Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call the community directly at (866) 702-6757 ext 829. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Homestead Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e580b5da-aea2-45aa-83a9-abcd97c763e3