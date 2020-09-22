Harbert Management Corporation Announces Retirement of Sonja Keeton, CFO

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonja Keeton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”), will retire at the end of the year, the company announced Tuesday.



Keeton’s retirement follows a successful 34-year career in the Accounting and Financial Services industries. Ms. Keeton joined Harbert Corporation in 1990, becoming Director of Corporate Taxation and Assistant Controller in 1992. She continued to serve in that role at the time of HMC’s inception in 1993. In 2004, Ms. Keeton moved into the role of Controller of HMC and in 2011 became Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. In 2016, she was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, elected to the HMC Board of Directors and appointed to the HMC Executive Committee. Through her leadership of HMC’s Accounting, Tax and Investor Reporting groups, Ms. Keeton has provided valuable leadership and key insight.

“Sonja is a strong and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to HMC,” said Chairman and CEO, Raymond J. Harbert. “With every role she has held in HMC, her diligence and expertise have been a significant factor in our success. I wish her all the best as she retires.”

Ms. Keeton is a Certified Public Accountant who practiced with PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly Coopers & Lybrand) prior to joining Harbert Corporation. There she specialized in internal controls with a focus on healthcare, banking and construction. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of South Alabama in 1986.

Dedicated to service and community development, Ms. Keeton serves on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Central Alabama. She has also served on the Grant Committee of the HERO (Harbert Employees Reaching Out) Foundation, HMC’s internal foundation that provides direct financial assistance to people who have been affected by natural disasters, medical conditions or temporary financial hardships to help them regain their independence and self-sufficiency.

Ms. Keeton’s expertise has earned her many accolades throughout her career, including being named Birmingham’s 2019 Top CFO for mid-sized companies by Birmingham Business Journal.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $7.8 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of August 31, 2020 is a privately owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, European growth equity, and absolute return funds. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

Contact: HMC Investor Relations

Telephone: 205.987.5500

E-mail: irelations@harbert.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0baa43d-ac55-4456-be77-b3812eccab2b