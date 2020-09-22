New speaker session with BSI at Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020
SMi Reports: new speaker session with Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSI at the Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020 conferenceLONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to inform you that Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSI, has confirmed her position as speaker at the upcoming virtual conference in October.
Theresa’s presentation is as follows:
Notified bodies and article 117
• Notified Bodies and Drug Device Combinations
• BSI’s experience with Article 117 applications
• Documentation from the manufacturer
• Notified Body Opinion Report
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr11
Theresa Jeary has over 30 years’ experience working in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device industries and has worked in a variety of roles across the full development cycle. She holds a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science from the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland and is eligible to be a Pharmaceutical Qualified Person.
Additionally, Theresa has over 12 years Notified Body experience, at BSI as a technical expert and LRQA as the Head of Notified Body. Before re-joining BSI as a technical specialist in the Medicinal and Biologics team, Theresa worked as a consultant to the Medtech sector.
Register for the virtual conference for only US$499 here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr11
