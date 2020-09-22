New speaker session with BSI at Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SMi Reports: new speaker session with Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSI at the Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020 conference

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to inform you that Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSI, has confirmed her position as speaker at the upcoming virtual conference in October.

Theresa’s presentation is as follows:

Notified bodies and article 117
• Notified Bodies and Drug Device Combinations
• BSI’s experience with Article 117 applications
• Documentation from the manufacturer
• Notified Body Opinion Report

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr11

Theresa Jeary has over 30 years’ experience working in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device industries and has worked in a variety of roles across the full development cycle. She holds a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science from the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland and is eligible to be a Pharmaceutical Qualified Person.

Additionally, Theresa has over 12 years Notified Body experience, at BSI as a technical expert and LRQA as the Head of Notified Body. Before re-joining BSI as a technical specialist in the Medicinal and Biologics team, Theresa worked as a consultant to the Medtech sector.
Register for the virtual conference for only US$499 here: http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr11

Sponsored by:
Aptar Pharma | Bold Insight | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | CSS | Polyplastics-Topas | Steris | Zeon Speciality Materials

Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

--END—

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


