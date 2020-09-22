Sundance Strategies, Inc. Engages US Capital Global as Strategic Advisor and Placement Agent for up to $500 Million Investment Facility

/EIN News/ -- Funding Provides Sundance with the Support to Acquire and Securitize Life Insurance Policies into investment grade Bonds, with attractive yields

PROVO, UT, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTC: SUND), an innovative company engaged in converting related insurance contracts, policies and obligations into secure, investment grade, high yield Bonds, today announced a financing transaction that plans to syndicate a new bond fund of up to $500 million.

Sundance Strategies intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to execute its strategy of acquiring and securitizing minimum-risk life insurance policies with favorable financial terms to the company. The facility will be issued at an aggregate principal amount of a minimum of $250 million and maximum amount of $500 million, which will be sold incrementally to accredited institutional investors. The bonds will be issued in minimum denominations of $10 million, and integral multiples of $1 million above the minimum. Interest on the bonds will accrue and be payable semiannually, bearing interest at an annual fixed rate of 5%.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the proposed investment facility is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020.

“This capitalization process, with US Capital Global, will serve as a significant catalyst for our vision of Sundance as a leader in the life insurance linked securities industry,” said Kraig Higginson, Executive Chairman of Sundance Strategies. “We believe there is significant demand, from conservative investors, for an accessible, low-risk vehicle into the life insurance linked, securities market.” “We believe that the insurance linked asset class we are bringing to back our bonds, will create a level of security to the investor, similar to, and possibly better than that of privately issued Mortgage Backed Securities,” said Higginson.

“The life settlements market continues to grow as an alternative asset class amongst policyholders and investors seeking favorable returns in this low-interest rate environment,” said Randy Pearson, President of Sundance Strategies. “Today’s announcement validates the confidence we have in our strategy, and provides us with ample resources needed to successfully execute. Ultimately, we expect that this transaction will be one of many follow-on transactions, and allows us not only to provide Bond investors with a great product, but to drive shareholder value over the long term.”

“We are very pleased to be supporting Sundance Strategies and its experienced management team led by Kraig Higginson and Randy Pearson at this inflection point in the company’s growth,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “At US Capital Global we have deep experience in setting up custom-tailored SPV and fund structures and in assisting companies in structuring the financing they need to grow. We look forward to working closely with Sundance Strategies in an advisory capacity and supporting its strategic plans.”

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-licensed broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. For more information, please visit www.uscapitalglobal.com .

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies. Inc. (OTC: SUND) is a specialty financial services company, engaged in the business of acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests, utilizing these assets in specialized financial products tied to the life insurance policies. The company focuses on the purchase of select life insurance assets, to be utilized to back securities to be sold in the bond market. For more information, please visit www.sundancestrategies.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .