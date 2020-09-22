President names vice governors of Uige Province

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 22 - Angolan president João Lourenço appointed Monday Maria Fernanda Cavungo and António Rosário Alex Mutunda deputy governors of the northern Uige province, said the Civil Affairs Office to President of Republic.,

Maria Fernanda Cavungo is now vice governor for the Political, Economic and Social affairs, while António Rosário Alex Mutunda holds the position of vice governor for Technical and Infrastructure sector.

The Statesman sacked Catarina Pedro Domingos from the position of deputy governor for the Political, Economic and Social Affairs, and Afonso Luviluku, as deputy governor for the Technical and Infrastructure sector.