High Strength Steel Market Size to Hit USD 54.07 Billion by 2027; Increasing Emphasis on Fuel Efficient Vehicle Components Worldwide to Boost Product Demand, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in high strength steel market research report are Shandong Iron and Steel Group (China), PAO Severstal (Russia), Thyssenkrupp Ag (Germany), Voestalpine AG (Austria), CITIC Pacific Special Steel Holdings (China), SSAB AB (Sweden), Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. (China), Tata Steel (India), China Steel Corporation (China), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), HBIS Group (China), Baosteel Group Corporation (China), Gerdau S.A. (Brazil), Metinvest Holding, LLC (Ukraine), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Hyundai Steel Company (South Korea), Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) (Russia), JSW Steel (India), United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Posco Group (South Korea), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high strength steel market size is projected to reach USD 54.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide is expected to emerge as a crucial growth determinant for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “High Strength Steel Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Transformation Induced Plasticity (TRIP), Martensitic (MS), and Others), By Application (Automotive; Building & Construction; Mechanical & Heavy Equipment; Rail, Aviation & Marine; and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2019, global EV sales reached 2.1 million, surpassing 2018 levels and boosting the world EV stock to 7.2 million. EV car sales registered a 40% year-on-year increase, accounting for 2.6% of the total global car sales in 2019. HSS has emerged as a promising technology for EVs as this steel lowers the weight of the car while providing superior strength and enhanced protection. Moreover, HSS also serves as an excellent battery protector for EVs owing to its high strength and low weight. Furthermore, advanced HSS such as SSAB’s cold formable Docol® improves vehicle performance, making them more fuel-efficient and lower emissions.





The global economy has gone into a tailspin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in serious trouble. The steel industry is experiencing a mixed impact of this pandemic. Navigating through these challenging times is a mammoth task and to aid you in your journey, Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market intelligence, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-strength-steel-market-101854

As per the report, the global market value stood at USD 31.03 billion in 2019. The other highlights include:

Comprehensive assessment of the various drivers and trends shaping market growth;

Actionable insights into the challenges confronting the market;

Detailed evaluation of all possible market segments; and

In-depth analysis of the regional developments and competitive dynamics influencing the market.





Market Driver

Multiple Benefits of HSS in Construction to Stoke Adoption

High strength steel offers a wide array of advantages to the construction industry. According to the Australian Steel Institute (ASI), the high-yield stress and tensile strength of HSS can be leveraged to increase design stresses, which can potentially reduce the required plate thickness and lower deadweight. The ASI estimates that savings ranging between 28% and 38% are possible if high strength steel is deployed for primary building columns in large structures. This advanced steel variant also provides superior durability and strength to withstand tectonic activities.

For example, in New Zealand, where seismic activities are common, purlins, beams, and rafters made from ultra-high strength tensile steel are extensively used to counter the devastating effects of earthquakes in the regions. Thus, expanding utilization of HSS in the construction industry is likely to fuel the high strength steel market growth in the near future.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global High Strength Steel Market are:

Shandong Iron and Steel Group (China)

PAO Severstal (Russia)

Thyssenkrupp Ag (Germany)

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

CITIC Pacific Special Steel Holdings (China)

SSAB AB (Sweden)

Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Tata Steel (India)

China Steel Corporation (China)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

HBIS Group (China)

Baosteel Group Corporation (China)

Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)

Metinvest Holding, LLC (Ukraine)

Nucor Corporation (U.S.)

Hyundai Steel Company (South Korea)

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) (Russia)

JSW Steel (India)

United States Steel Corporation (U.S.)

Posco Group (South Korea)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/high-strength-steel-market-101854





Regional Insights

Dynamic Growth in Automotive Manufacturing to Augment the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific led the high strength steel market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period owing to the dynamic expansion of the automotive industry, especially in China. Heavy equipment manufacturing and construction activities in India will further propel the regional market, while advancements in e-mobility in Japan and South Korea are anticipated to boost adoption of HSS.

In Europe, the demand for high strength steel is slated to rise on account of rapid uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles, stoked by the stringent emission norms in the region. The market in North America will be mainly driven by the high consumption advanced steel products in automotive and equipment manufacturing industries in the United States.





Competitive Landscape

Investments in Innovation & Strategic Expansion to be the Core Focus for Key Players

The rising demand for high strength steel across diverse industries is compelling key market players to innovate and introduce novel steel products. Additionally, rapidly growing economies such as India are attracting investments from major global players as these countries are creating massive, lucrative opportunities for companies to expand and diversify.





Industry Developments:

December 2019: ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of Essar Steel India for an estimated value of INR 42,000crore. The company is also partnering with Nippon Steel Corporation to create ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for ownership and management of Essar.

April 2019: SSAB released the Strenx® 1100 Plus strip steel, the company’s newest high strength steel offering. The product is hot-rolled HSS, providing novel weld properties and delivering superior bending and welding performance in cranes, booms, and other lifting equipment.





Browse a Detailed Summary of 210 Pages Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/high-strength-steel-market-101854





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global High Strength Steel Industry Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global High Strength Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume & Value) High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Dual Phase (DP) Transformation Induced Plasticity (TRIP) Martensitic (MS) Others By Application (Volume & Value) Automotive Building & Construction Mechanical & Heavy Equipment Rail, Aviation & Marine Others By Region (Volume & Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-strength-steel-market-101854





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aluminium Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Form (Flat Products, Long Products, Forged Products, Cast Products) By Manufacturing Process (Rolling, Extrusion, Forging, Casting), By Application (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Steel Ingots Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Stainless Steel, Mild Steel), By Application (Construction, Automotive & Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Chromium Oxide Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pigment Grade, Metallurgical Grade, Refractory Grade, Chemical Grade), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Ceramic, Metallurgy, Rubber, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: