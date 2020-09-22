B2B Payments Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “B2B Payments Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “B2B Payments Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The B2B Payments Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global B2B Payments market. This report focused on B2B Payments market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global B2B Payments Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global B2B Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the B2B Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
American Express
Ant Financial Services
Bottomline Technologies
Coupa Software
FleetCor Technologies
Intuit
JPMorgan Chase
SAP
PayPal
Square
Zelle
Apple
Samsung
Google
Worldpay
Traxpay
Apruve
Bill.com
Fundtech
Tenpay Technology Company
Visa
WEX
VocaLink (Mastercard)
Fexco
Optal
Payoneer
EBA (European Banking Authority)
GoCardless
Transpay
TransferTo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cross-Boundary
Non-Cross-Boundary
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy and Electricity
Tourism and Transport
Retail
Government/Public Sector
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by B2B Payments Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global B2B Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cross-Boundary
1.4.3 Non-Cross-Boundary
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global B2B Payments Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Energy and Electricity
1.5.5 Tourism and Transport
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Government/Public Sector
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): B2B Payments Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the B2B Payments Industry
1.6.1.1 B2B Payments Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and B2B Payments Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for B2B Payments Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 American Express
13.1.1 American Express Company Details
13.1.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 American Express B2B Payments Introduction
13.1.4 American Express Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 American Express Recent Development
13.2 Ant Financial Services
13.2.1 Ant Financial Services Company Details
13.2.2 Ant Financial Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Ant Financial Services B2B Payments Introduction
13.2.4 Ant Financial Services Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Ant Financial Services Recent Development
13.3 Bottomline Technologies
13.3.1 Bottomline Technologies Company Details
13.3.2 Bottomline Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Bottomline Technologies B2B Payments Introduction
13.3.4 Bottomline Technologies Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Bottomline Technologies Recent Development
13.4 Coupa Software
13.4.1 Coupa Software Company Details
13.4.2 Coupa Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Coupa Software B2B Payments Introduction
13.4.4 Coupa Software Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
13.5 FleetCor Technologies
13.5.1 FleetCor Technologies Company Details
13.5.2 FleetCor Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 FleetCor Technologies B2B Payments Introduction
13.5.4 FleetCor Technologies Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 FleetCor Technologies Recent Development
13.6 Intuit
13.6.1 Intuit Company Details
13.6.2 Intuit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Intuit B2B Payments Introduction
13.6.4 Intuit Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Intuit Recent Development
13.7 JPMorgan Chase
13.7.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details
13.7.2 JPMorgan Chase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 JPMorgan Chase B2B Payments Introduction
13.7.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development
13.8 SAP
13.8.1 SAP Company Details
13.8.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 SAP B2B Payments Introduction
13.8.4 SAP Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SAP Recent Development
13.9 PayPal
13.9.1 PayPal Company Details
13.9.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 PayPal B2B Payments Introduction
13.9.4 PayPal Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 PayPal Recent Development
13.10 Square
13.10.1 Square Company Details
13.10.2 Square Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Square B2B Payments Introduction
13.10.4 Square Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Square Recent Development
13.11 Zelle
13.12 Apple
13.13 Samsung
13.14 Google
13.15 Worldpay
13.16 Traxpay
13.17 Apruve
13.18 Bill.com
13.19 Fundtech
13.20 Tenpay Technology Company
13.21 Visa
13.22 WEX
13.23 VocaLink (Mastercard)
13.24 Fexco
13.25 Optal
13.26 Payoneer
13.27 EBA (European Banking Authority)
13.28 GoCardless
13.29 Transpay
13.30 TransferTo
Continued….
