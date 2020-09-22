Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges”
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market. This report focused on Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Genpact
EXL Services Holdings
Cognizant
Xchanging (DXC Technology)
Dell
TCS
Sutherland Global Services
WNS Holdings
Accenture
Tech Mahindra
Xerox
MphasiS
Capita
Serco Group
Computer Sciences
HCL
IGate
Infosys
Syntel
Exlservice Holdings
Invensis
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Operation
Development
Marketing
Administration
Asset Management
Claims Management
By Insurance
Property and Casualty
Life and Pension
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Development
1.4.3 Marketing
1.4.4 Administration
1.4.5 Asset Management
1.4.6 Claims Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry
1.6.1.1 Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Genpact
13.1.1 Genpact Company Details
13.1.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Genpact Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.1.4 Genpact Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Genpact Recent Development
13.2 EXL Services Holdings
13.2.1 EXL Services Holdings Company Details
13.2.2 EXL Services Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 EXL Services Holdings Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.2.4 EXL Services Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 EXL Services Holdings Recent Development
13.3 Cognizant
13.3.1 Cognizant Company Details
13.3.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Cognizant Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development
13.4 Xchanging (DXC Technology)
13.4.1 Xchanging (DXC Technology) Company Details
13.4.2 Xchanging (DXC Technology) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Xchanging (DXC Technology) Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.4.4 Xchanging (DXC Technology) Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Xchanging (DXC Technology) Recent Development
13.5 Dell
13.5.1 Dell Company Details
13.5.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Dell Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.5.4 Dell Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Dell Recent Development
13.6 TCS
13.6.1 TCS Company Details
13.6.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 TCS Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.6.4 TCS Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TCS Recent Development
13.7 Sutherland Global Services
13.7.1 Sutherland Global Services Company Details
13.7.2 Sutherland Global Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Sutherland Global Services Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.7.4 Sutherland Global Services Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Sutherland Global Services Recent Development
13.8 WNS Holdings
13.8.1 WNS Holdings Company Details
13.8.2 WNS Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 WNS Holdings Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.8.4 WNS Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 WNS Holdings Recent Development
13.9 Accenture
13.9.1 Accenture Company Details
13.9.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Accenture Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.9.4 Accenture Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.10 Tech Mahindra
13.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
13.10.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Tech Mahindra Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
13.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
13.11 Xerox
13.12 MphasiS
13.13 Capita
13.14 Serco Group
13.15 Computer Sciences
13.16 HCL
13.17 IGate
13.18 Infosys
13.19 Syntel
13.20 Exlservice Holdings
13.21 Invensis
13.22 Wipro
