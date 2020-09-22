Core Application of WIMI Hologram AR Accelerates the Construction of 5G Smart City

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we all know, 5G is not a simple change on the basis of 4G. It breaks the space limitation of information transmission, and can be widely used in communication, transportation, education, medical, and other fields.



Make full use of digital technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud to build a digital system including the urban brain, so that the city is fully perceptible and recognizable. Meanwhile, it becomes a balanced, self-optimized and ever-growing intelligent life form. This will also become an important direction for building a smart city.

For humans, 70% to 80% of information acquisition comes from vision. For artificial intelligence, visual AI is also regarded as the most valuable AI technology. It enables machines to have the ability "from recognizing people and things to recognizing everything", so as to understand the world and help us to improve the efficiency of information processing in production and work. With the development of AI, computer vision technology gradually has a wider range of applications. In addition, face recognition, object detection, and other technologies are playing a vital role in security, unmanned vehicles, and other fields.

WIMI Hologram Cloud provides one-stop services for many holographic AR technologies. Meanwhile, its business covers the holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition. In addition, its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and the advertising display system.

WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as its core technologies and uses multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

WIMI's holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is also being constantly upgraded, hoping to make breakthroughs in more industry fields.

In terms of pattern optimization, focus on value countries and value markets, and constantly increase the market share. In terms of product research and development, we will resolutely invest in core products and chips such as 5G to achieve the leadership of key technology.

WIMI stated that the company regards 5G as its core development strategy, has continued to invest in and innovated for many years, and has the ability to provide 5G end-to-end solutions, relying on its leading technology, products, and solution advantages in many fields, such as wireless, core networks, holographic chips, terminals, and industrial applications. Meanwhile, these will accelerate the global deployment of 5G commercial scale.

Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lixin Technology"), to accelerate the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. This company's initial registered capital of 200 million yuan (CNY), and it will focus on a new upstream business in the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

Looking to the future, more application prospects will be labeled as visual AI. For example, face recognition technology is expected to be applied to more terminal devices of the Internet of Things, allowing safe and convenient identity authentication ubiquitous, and improving life experience. In the field of AI+ industry, industrial robots and logistics robots will replace more traditional labor forces. In the field of AI+ culture, the augmented reality technology based on AI can vividly restore ancient cultural relics and ancient scenes to the real. In the field of AI+ education, visual technology is used to realize students' attention management, track their knowledge mastery, and truly realize teaching in accordance with their aptitude.

Of course, the new wave of the AI industry is only a few years away. The technology requires continuous breakthroughs and innovations. The industry needs continuous deep cultivation and excavation, and the public also needs to be patient with it.

