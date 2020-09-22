Functional Apparel Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Functional Apparel Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 22, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Apparel Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Apparel Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Functional Apparel market. This report focused on Functional Apparel market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Functional Apparel Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The major players in global Functional Apparel market include:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armor

PVH Corp.

Puma

Anta

VF Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Perry Ellis International

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Sketchers

Asics Corporation

HanesBrands

Amer Sports

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

MIZUNO Corporation

The global Functional Apparel market is valued at 340220 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 527760 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Functional Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Functional Apparel market is segmented into

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Outdoor Application

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

The Functional Apparel market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Functional Apparel market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

: