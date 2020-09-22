Bubble Tea Market to Hit USD 3.39 Billion Forecast by 2027; Rising Preference by Health-conscious People to Boost Bubble Tea Industry Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top players covered in the bubble tea market growth report are Chatime Group (Taiwan, China), Bubble Tea Supply Inc. (Hawaii, United States), Gong Cha (Taiwan, China), CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan, China), Quickly (Taiwan, China), Kung Fu Tea (New York City, United States), Tiger Sugar Korea (Seoul, South Korea), Boba Loca USA Inc. (United States), Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States), Happy Lemon (United Kingdom), and more companies profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble tea market growth is set to gain traction from its possession of numerous health benefits. Boba tea acts as an antioxidant. It is also preferred by health-conscious consumers owing to its low-fat and low-calorie content. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Bubble Tea Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavor (Original, Fruit, Chocolate, Coffee, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.39 billion by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Surging Prices of Tea

The Indian Tea Association mentioned that on an average, the prices of tea surged by 25%-40% owing to the complete lockdown in the major tea growing countries amid COVID-19. Other reasons for this are the drop in crop size and the irregular movement of cargo. The outbreak of this pandemic has also caused several manufacturers to shut their factories down for maintaining social distancing and preventing transmission of the virus. Our reports are specially curated to help you understand the current situation.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bubble-tea-market-101564







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the significant trends driving the market?

What are the developments & innovations done by renowned companies?

What are the challenges, opportunities, drivers, and hindrances for the market?

Which are the new segments to focus in the coming years for prioritizing investments?





Drivers & Restraints

The emergence of New Flavors & Formulations to Drive Growth

Bubble tea is available in various flavors and types, such as black tea, jasmine, green tea, and fruit-flavored tea. The fruit-flavored ones are further segregated into sweetened fruit drink and cream drink. Consumers are provided with a wide range of products to choose from. To attract more consumers, prominent companies are introducing new formulations and flavors, as well as opening new outlets worldwide. These factors are set to aid the bubble tea market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing trend of consuming coffee in Western countries may hamper demand.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Bubble Tea Market are:

Chatime Group (Taiwan, China)

Bubble Tea Supply Inc. (Hawaii, United States)

Gong Cha (Taiwan, China)

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan, China)

Quickly (Taiwan, China)

Kung Fu Tea (New York City, United States)

Tiger Sugar Korea (Seoul, South Korea)

Boba Loca USA Inc. (United States)

Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States)

Happy Lemon (United Kingdom)





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bubble-tea-market-101564







Major Segment

Black Tea Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by Preference by Health-conscious Consumers

Based on type, the black tea segment held 41.70% in terms of bubble tea market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their rising preference by health-conscious consumers across the globe. Consumers nowadays are inclining rapidly towards organic and natural beverages. It would also spur growth.





Regional Analysis

Increasing Sales in Taiwan & Vietnam to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 823.90 million in terms of revenue. Bubble tea originally came from Taiwan. Later, it spread to the other countries of Asia Pacific. Taiwan and Vietnam would contribute to the maximum growth in this region because of the high rate of sales. North America, on the other hand, would hold the second-largest share because of the rising consumption of boba tea.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Open New Outlets Worldwide to Cater to High Demand

Several manufacturers are investing extensively in opening new outlets globally. Some of the others are trying to enhance the flavors and functionality of these teas for meeting the surging demand from the consumers.





Below are the Two Latest Bubble Tea Industry Developments:

September 2020 : BreadTalk, a multinational food and beverage corporation based in Singapore opened Charlie Tea at Takashimaya. The foundation of all beverages is based on three types of tea, namely, Red Phoenix, Mount Wu, and Green Jade.





: BreadTalk, a multinational food and beverage corporation based in Singapore opened Charlie Tea at Takashimaya. The foundation of all beverages is based on three types of tea, namely, Red Phoenix, Mount Wu, and Green Jade. September 2020: Chen Shucheng, a Singaporean veteran actor opened a new outlet of Meme Xpress, a Malaysian bubble tea brand in Singapore. It specializes in brown sugar and yoghurt-based beverages.





Browse a Detailed Summary Of Pages Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bubble-tea-market-101564







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Global Tea Market Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Analysis on Raw Material Availability Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19, Challenges, and Opportunities amid the Pandemic

Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Black Tea Green Tea Oolong Tea White Tea By Flavor (Value) Original Flavor Fruit Flavor Chocolate Flavor Coffee Flavor Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bubble-tea-market-101564







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Organic Tea Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Green Organic Tea, White Organic Tea, Black Organic Tea, Oolong Organic Tea, Others), By Form (Dried Leaf, Powder, Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Green Tea Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Tea Bags, Powder, Loose Leaf, Capsules, Others), By Formulations (Flavored, Unflavored), and Geography Forecast Till 2026

RTD Coffee Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Packaging Material (Glass and PET bottles, Cans, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Decaffeinated Tea Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By End-use (Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Household), By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B, Online Retailers, Store-based Retailers), and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Carbonated Soft Drinks, RTD Coffee & Tea, Bottled Water, and Fruit Beverages), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Food Services Sector, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release: