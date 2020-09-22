When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 21, 2020 FDA Publish Date: September 21, 2020 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for four hardware situations that may result in the infusion pump not operating as expected Company Name: Becton, Dickinson and Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description BD Alaris System Hardware

Company Announcement

Three Recalls Designated as Class I by FDA; One Designated as Class II

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today provided an update on previously announced voluntary recalls of the BD Alaris™ System.

Three of the recalls, which BD announced on Aug. 4, 2020, have been designated as Class I recalls by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means that FDA has determined that there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death. One of the situations was designated as a Class II recall, which means use of the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

This FDA classification does not change the guidance BD provided in the company’s Aug. 4th recall announcements to customers.

BD initiated the voluntary recalls to notify customers of the potential for four hardware situations that may result in the infusion pump not operating as expected. BD has provided instructions to correct and/or mitigate the situations. The four recalls include:

Customers should review and follow the instructions in each of the recall letters listed above.

Affected Products

Recall 1:

BD Alaris™ PC Unit model 8015 (manufactured from April 7, 2017 to present)

PC Unit Front Case with Keypad Replacement Kits: TC10008389 ASSY CASE FRONT W/KEYPAD 8015LS TC10010217 ASSY FRT CASE W/ KEYPAD 8015 M2 TC10012515 ASSY FR CASE W/ KEYPAD 8015 M2 TC10013702 ASSY, CASE, FRONT W/KEYPAD, 8015LS TC10013664 ASSY FR CASE W/ KEYPAD 8015 M2



Recall 2:

BD Alaris™ Pump Module Model 8100 (manufactured from December 1, 2016 to January 23, 2019)

Pump Module Door Assembly Replacement Kits (labeled with a date prior to January 25, 2019) Affected part numbers: 49000239; 49000346; 49000438; 49000439



Recall 3:

BD Alaris™ Syringe Module Model 8110 (manufactured from March 1, 2010 to present)

BD Alaris™ PCA Module Model 8120 (manufactured from March 1, 2010 to present)

Syringe/PCA Sizer Sensor Replacement Kit (manufactured from March 1, 2010 to present) Affected part number: 12278652



Recall 4:

Alaris™ EtCO2 Module, Model 8300 (manufactured from January 5, 2018 to January 4, 2019)

Note that some affected devices may be branded under the CareFusion name. Customer inquiries related to this action should be addressed to BD’s Recall Support Center at 888-562-6018 or SupportCenter@bd.com .

FDA MedWatch Reporting

Adverse reactions/events experienced with the use of either of these products should also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Program by:

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Mail: MedWatch, HF-2, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787

